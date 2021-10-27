 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Waterloo firefighters rescue lost dog from storm drain

Ace, a 13-year-old pit bull, had absconded from his family’s Adrian Street yard Tuesday night, possibly after a visitor left a side gate open, said owner Amanda Schmitt.

The family looked until 3 a.m. Wednesday and renewed their efforts when the sun came up, finding people who had seen the wayward pooch.

A missing dog was rescued after he became stuck in a storm drain on the Cedar River in Waterloo, Iowa, on Oct. 27, 2021.

They posted on social media accounts focused on missing pets and printed up flyers featuring Ace’s photo. They were about to begin handing out the posters when a fisherman spotted the dog in a storm drain along the river just downstream from the Sixth Street Bridge.

102721jr-dog-rescue-2

Waterloo firefighters rescue “Ace” from a storm drain on the Cedar River near the Sixth Street Bridge, Waterloo, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Animal Control workers and Waterloo firefighters leaned over the edge to call to the dog, which remained inside the pipe. Firefighters used an inflatable rapid deployment craft to paddle over to the drain’s mouth and lift Ace to safety.

It wasn’t clear how Ace became trapped in the drain or how long he had been there.

Dog rescue from storm drain, Oct. 27, 2021

