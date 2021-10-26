 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Waterloo firefighters rescue electrical worker trapped in bucket truck

WATERLOO — Firefighters rescued an electrical worker after his bucket truck stranded him in the air Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo firefighters rescued an electrical worker after his bucket truck stranded him up in the air on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 .

The employee was finishing work in the parking lot at First Congregational Church on West Fourth Street when the elevated bucket malfunctioned and wouldn’t lower.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue used an aerial truck to reach the worker, who climbed onto the platform. Firefighters then lowered him to the ground.

The man wasn’t injured.

