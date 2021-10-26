WATCH NOW: Waterloo firefighters rescue electrical worker trapped in bucket truck

WATERLOO — Firefighters rescued an electrical worker after his bucket truck stranded him in the air Tuesday afternoon.
The employee was finishing work in the parking lot at First Congregational Church on West Fourth Street when the elevated bucket malfunctioned and wouldn’t lower.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue used an aerial truck to reach the worker, who climbed onto the platform. Firefighters then lowered him to the ground.
The man wasn’t injured.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
