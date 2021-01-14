WATCH NOW: Waterloo firefighters investigate capsized fishing tent

WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters took to the frozen Cedar River after someone spotted a capsized ice fishing tent in the water Thursday afternoon.

Rescue workers paddled out to the waterlogged tent, which was downstream from the 11th Street Bridge, in an inflatable watercraft and found it empty. Fire crews pulled the tent ashore and, fearing that someone may have been washed down the river, began walking down the banks for any sign of the occupant.

Early into the search the owner pulled up at the scene. He said he had set up the tent on an ice shelf upstream, and it blew away when he stepped out to get his drill.

