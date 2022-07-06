 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Waterloo family flees burning home

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo family escaped unharmed after their home caught fire early Wednesday.

Residents said they noticed smoke shortly after 4 a.m. and were able to evacuate the house at 631 Wallgate Ave. with their pets.

Firefighters rescued one cat from the home.

Shay Yancey with his cat, Tiberius. Waterloo firefighters rescued Tiberius after the family home at 631 Wallgate Ave. caught fire early Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The house has extensive fire damage to the upstairs and water and smoke damage to the rest of the home, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The city fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

