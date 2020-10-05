WATCH NOW: Waterloo City Council approves extension on Tyson contract to hire workers

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved Monday an extension for Tyson to hire additional workers, a responsibility outlined in the company’s contract with Iowa Economic Development Authority to gain tax incentives.
The Tyson pork processing plant originally was required to create 245 additional full-time permanent jobs by Sept. 30. The company will now have until May 31 to make the hires, according to the contract amendment. The contract is part of the IDEA High Quality Jobs program, and it gives Tyson more than $2.3 million in state tax incentives.
The incentives include more than $396,000 in sales, service and tax refunds, as well as a $2 million investment tax credit, according to the contract. The IEDA required a local match for Tyson’s expansion, leading Waterloo City Council members in September 2017 to unanimously approve five years of graduated tax abatements for Tyson’s facility on North Elk Run Road.
“Because of COVID, they are behind schedule in hiring people,” said Noel Anderson, planning and zoning director.
Support Local Journalism
The contract requires Tyson to pay the workers at least $17.29 an hour, joining the existing 642 workers who are paid at or above that wage. The plant employs nearly 2,900 workers total, the contract said. Tyson must offer benefits packages for the full-time employees.
The new employees will get wage increases up to $20.75 per hour by May 31, 2023, according to the contract amendment. The original contract called for the raises to be complete by Sept. 30, 2022.
City Council member Jonathan Grieder said the contract amendment left him in a “quandary” at Monday’s meeting.
“On one hand, I support high-paying wages; It’s what I ran on,” Grieder said. “On the other hand, we’ve had some concerns with Tyson earlier this year related to the pandemic. ... I don’t want this to be read as a justification for behavior, but rather that the workers who work there deserve to be paid a living wage.”
The Waterloo site closed in April after more than 1,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19, some dying from the virus. Tyson resumed production at its Waterloo plant in May with “enhanced safety precautions,” the company said in a news release.
Tyson’s participation in the High Quality Jobs program aligns with Waterloo’s strategic plan. It calls for the city to encourage “livable wage” thresholds and champion incentives to support existing business expansions.
The company’s Waterloo plant announced an expansion in recent years that included the construction of a 56,400-square-foot warehouse and more production lines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.