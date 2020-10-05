WATCH NOW: Waterloo City Council approves extension on Tyson contract to hire workers

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved Monday an extension for Tyson to hire additional workers, a responsibility outlined in the company’s contract with Iowa Economic Development Authority to gain tax incentives.

The Tyson pork processing plant originally was required to create 245 additional full-time permanent jobs by Sept. 30. The company will now have until May 31 to make the hires, according to the contract amendment. The contract is part of the IDEA High Quality Jobs program, and it gives Tyson more than $2.3 million in state tax incentives.

The incentives include more than $396,000 in sales, service and tax refunds, as well as a $2 million investment tax credit, according to the contract. The IEDA required a local match for Tyson’s expansion, leading Waterloo City Council members in September 2017 to unanimously approve five years of graduated tax abatements for Tyson’s facility on North Elk Run Road.

“Because of COVID, they are behind schedule in hiring people,” said Noel Anderson, planning and zoning director.

