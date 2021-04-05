WATCH NOW: Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony to perform free concert at My Waterloo Days

WATERLOO -- Save the date for the first standing ovation of the season.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will make its return to the live concert stage on June 12 as part of My Waterloo Days. The free concert is at 7 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.
“We’re overjoyed, excited and looking forward to live performances once again, and we’re excited to be working with My Waterloo Days,” said WCFSO Executive Director Rich Frevert. “We’ve been talking since last fall that once the weather warmed up, we’d try to be back out there doing some physically-distanced outdoor concerts.”
The full orchestra will be en plein air playing a series of summer orchestral, patriotic and jazz concerts featuring special guests from the area, beginning with MWD.
The MWD committee is equally as “excited to partner with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra to make them part of the My Waterloo Days celebration. The event is a celebration of our community and its diversity and so many things we have to offer," said Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo.
"It’s a natural fit to have the orchestra perform at the amphitheater as a free part of the event. It’s an amazing idea and a great opportunity for live music."
The orchestral program will feature a selection of new and old classics.
On July 3, the orchestra returns to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre stage for the community’s popular holiday event, the Mayor’s Fireworks. This year, the orchestra will be accompanying the fireworks. The free concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
“Everybody loves that concert with its patriotic music, and that whole evening is so great,” Frevert said. “The ambiance during an outdoor concert at the RiverLoop is wonderful, with the Cedar River in the background."
Acoustically, "the music shell works well, and the amphitheater is a really nice setting on a warm summer evening with the sun setting behind you," he said.
On Sept. 4, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will be joined by Travis Turpin for an evening of song, stories and great music. Turpin has been a headliner around the world on cruise ships, on Broadway and with orchestras. He’ll be joined by his wife, Abby Turpin, KWWL anchor, who also has a lengthy resume as a singer and performer at Dollywood, Opryland and other venues.
It will be an outdoor concert, but the venue will be announced at a later date.
Jason Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor, will be on the podium for each summer concert.
Plans for the fall season “are still being hammered out,” said Frevert, but details will be forthcoming.
“Thinking into the future, we might do more of these kinds of concerts post-pandemic. Even after people are vaccinated, I think we will all be more aware of our proximity to others. That’s going to be a vibe,” he added.
Summer performances are sponsored by Buzz Anderson, the city of Waterloo and Main Street Waterloo. Funding is also provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.