WATCH NOW: Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony to perform free concert at My Waterloo Days

On July 3, the orchestra returns to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre stage for the community’s popular holiday event, the Mayor’s Fireworks. This year, the orchestra will be accompanying the fireworks. The free concert starts at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

“Everybody loves that concert with its patriotic music, and that whole evening is so great,” Frevert said. “The ambiance during an outdoor concert at the RiverLoop is wonderful, with the Cedar River in the background."

Acoustically, "the music shell works well, and the amphitheater is a really nice setting on a warm summer evening with the sun setting behind you," he said.

On Sept. 4, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will be joined by Travis Turpin for an evening of song, stories and great music. Turpin has been a headliner around the world on cruise ships, on Broadway and with orchestras. He’ll be joined by his wife, Abby Turpin, KWWL anchor, who also has a lengthy resume as a singer and performer at Dollywood, Opryland and other venues.

It will be an outdoor concert, but the venue will be announced at a later date.

Jason Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor, will be on the podium for each summer concert.