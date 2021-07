WATCH NOW: Waterhawks Ski Team wows crowd with Olympics show

EVANSDALE — The stormy skies cleared just in time for the Waterhawks Ski Team to present its weekly performance Friday.

The group entertained the crowd with its Team USA Olympics-themed show with skits weaved between the action on Eagle Lake in Evansdale.

Boats circled the lake with skiers in tow as they performed various acts, including a double four-tier pyramid formation, ramp jumps and acrobatics.

The competition was heated as skiers vied for the most gold medals in several races and stunts.

The Waterhawks will perform again Friday with the preshow beginning at 6 p.m. and the main show beginning at 7 p.m. The team performs regularly throughout the summer with its final show scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29.

