WATCH NOW: Wait is over -- Gallagher Bluedorn announces upcoming season

CEDAR FALLS – The wait is over.

That’s the message from Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center as the center prepares to open its doors to a full house of patrons for its fall and holiday 2022 season.

“It’s our 20th anniversary season greatest hits,” Carignan said. With the lineup of shows for the first half of the new season, he believes audiences will “remember why they so enjoy shows at the Gallagher Bluedorn. It’s a homecoming and a celebration. We’re just so damned excited to be back.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 29.

More than a year has passed since the GBPAC has entertained a full house, although Carignan said the Gallagher Bluedorn hasn’t stood still. Local Legends performances, drive-in movies on the University of Northern Iowa campus and neighborhood block parties have kept people engaged both online and physically distanced in person.

While many of those new projects will continue, Carignan is looking forward to “shows and experiences we can share together again. We’re coming back to life, and we need to hold on to that sense of appreciation. Everyone is feeling it, I think,” he said.

“If you put a frame around this half of the season, it’s about celebration -- great stories, great music, overcoming the hard parts of life and celebrating the good parts. Just like the last year we’ve all had.”

The season opens with The Texas Tenors, featuring the Cedar Valley’s own John Hagen. Their performance Sept. 12 falls on Hagen’s birthday. Winners of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” the group has accumulated a long list of awards and accolades.

Touring Broadway productions will include hit musicals “Escape to Margaritaville,” featuring Jimmy Buffet songs, “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story,” and “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.”

Carignan describes “Beautiful” as one of “the finest musicals ever done.” Audiences may remember “Tapestry” and other celebrated albums from the 1970s, “but she wrote so much more music than people realize, that mostly gets credited to other people. The density of her music catalog is incredible.”

Classical music will be on the bill as Elias String Quartet, the acclaimed British quartet, performs a trio of shows in October.

The holiday season opens with a pair of Mannheim Steamroller performances. “It has been restaged, a bigger show with more visual excitement and some new songs. A handful of Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra musicians will be on stage with Mannheim Steamroller,” Carignan said.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” gets the star treatment with his own stage production for two shows Dec. 19. “It’s the classic, beloved story based on the TV special, and it is family entertainment filled with magic and fun stuff,” he noted.

Announcement of the 2023 season will come at a later date, as well as any additional shows this fall.

Early ticket ordering options are available by becoming a Friend of the Gallagher Bluedorn. Tickets can be purchased at any UNItix location, at www.gbpac.com or by calling (319) 273-4849.

