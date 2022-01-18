WATCH NOW: Wahlburgers opens at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee with famously good food

CEDAR FALLS – Tuesday was opening day for the Cedar Valley’s first Wahlburgers, at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave.

Customers stood in line to place their orders for gourmet burgers, cupcake shakes and other menu offerings. Some folks also managed to snag a selfie or two with life-sized cutouts of famous actor Mark Walhberg, his brother Donnie, founding member of New Kids on the Block, and their brother Paul, the chef who created the franchise and star of the reality TV show, “Wahlburgers.”

The restaurant, formerly a Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee, open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hy-Vee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations and more than 50 Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations. The partnership has been the perfect marriage for Hy-Vee, said District Store Director Dale Mitchell.

“The Wahlberg family grew up eating around the dinner table, and the Wahlburgers’ menu was inspired by some of their favorite family dishes,” he explained. Their restaurants are known for famously good burgers. Hy-Vee appreciates that tradition and philosophy “of good food prepared by good people using the best-quality ingredients from our store.

“We’re making it to order and making it from scratch,” he said. “That means we don’t take any shortcuts, and you can customize your order.”

Options include ordering online, take-out or dining in the restaurant. Wahlburgers’ staff, who are employed by Hy-Vee, underwent intensive week-long classroom training to learn the brand, recipes and how to prepare dishes that meet the Wahlburgers brand standards.

Wahlburgers is known as a “burger and bar” place, and the menu features many of the same options as full-service Wahlburgers locations, including a dozen different signature burgers such as the popular BBQ Bacon Burger slathered with barbecue sauce, avocado spread and jalapenos, and the Our Burger, the original Wahlburger made with a 1/3-pound burger, lettuce, tomato, government cheese, Paul’s signature Wahl sauce and pickles.

There’s also Mark Wahlberg’s favorite, the Impossible Burger, a plant-based burger with smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce caramelized onions, house-made chili-spiced tomato and Wahl sauce.

Mom’s Sloppy Joe is a favorite, along with a variety of home-style sides such as crispy thin onion rings (made from sweeter red onions) and smoked bacon mac ‘n’ cheese. Appetizers range from jalapeno bacon wontons to Our Burger Nachos topped with Mom’s Sloppy Joe mixture and chili cheese fries. Several salads are offered, such as Street Corn Chicken Salad.

Classic shakes and floats are on the dessert menu, along with grilled fluffanutta made with freshly sliced banana, peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and Nutella. Wahl skillet desserts, shakes topped with cupcakes and a kids menu round out the offerings.

Beer, wine and cocktails are available at the bar. Customers can still order their Hy-Vee breakfast favorites daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

