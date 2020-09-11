WATCH NOW: Vietnam War vigil continues through Sunday

×
Craig White oversees the retirement of worn-out American flags during opening ceremonies at the annual vigil at 100 E. Fourth St. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The vigil continues until noon Sunday.
Craig White oversees the retirement of worn-out American flags during opening ceremonies at the annual vigil at 100 E. Fourth St. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The vigil continues until noon Sunday.
Dan Redding studies a Vietnam veteran flag during opening ceremonies at the annual vigil at 100 E. Fourth St. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The vigil continues until noon Sunday.
Randy Miller presides over opening ceremonies at the annual Vietnam War vigil at 100 E. Fourth St. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The vigil continues until noon Sunday.
Worn-out American flags are retired during opening ceremonies at the annual Vietnam War vigil at 100 E. Fourth St. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The vigil continues until noon Sunday.
WATERLOO – The Vietnam War vigil began Friday and continues until noon Sunday in downtown Waterloo.
The annual event, held at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 100 E. Fourth St., honors the 45 soldier, Marines, airman and sailors who died in action or disappeared during the conflict.
Groups will keep watch for 45 continuous hours, and a balloon release scheduled for the closing on Sunday.
Friday’s opening ceremonies also honored those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and included a flag retirement ceremony, where worn-out flags were burned, and their ashes will be buried later.
Vietnam Veteran Vigil 2020
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
