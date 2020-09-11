WATCH NOW: Vietnam War vigil continues through Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Vietnam War vigil began Friday and continues until noon Sunday in downtown Waterloo.

The annual event, held at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 100 E. Fourth St., honors the 45 soldier, Marines, airman and sailors who died in action or disappeared during the conflict.

Groups will keep watch for 45 continuous hours, and a balloon release scheduled for the closing on Sunday.

Friday’s opening ceremonies also honored those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and included a flag retirement ceremony, where worn-out flags were burned, and their ashes will be buried later.

Vietnam Veteran Vigil 2020

