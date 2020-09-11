 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Vietnam War vigil continues through Sunday
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Vietnam War vigil continues through Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Vietnam War vigil began Friday and continues until noon Sunday in downtown Waterloo.

The annual event, held at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 100 E. Fourth St., honors the 45 soldier, Marines, airman and sailors who died in action or disappeared during the conflict.

Groups will keep watch for 45 continuous hours, and a balloon release scheduled for the closing on Sunday.

Friday’s opening ceremonies also honored those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and included a flag retirement ceremony, where worn-out flags were burned, and their ashes will be buried later.

Vietnam Veteran Vigil 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News