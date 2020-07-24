WATCH NOW: Video surfaces of rogue Hudson bison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON -- Video has surfaced of a loose bison running down a road west of Hudson.

Al Manning, a restaurant owner and former Waterloo mayor, captured the footage on the night of July 17 while driving down Watters Road near Black Hawk Creek.

The Hudson Police Department has urged people to be on the lookout for the large animal, also called an American buffalo, after it was spotted again Monday on Zaneta Road in the same area.

Hudson Police Chief Daniel Banks said the bison remains at large as of Friday morning to his knowledge.

"I think we found the owner," Banks said. "He came in on Wednesday, but he doesn't know for sure."

Anyone spotting the animal should remain in their vehicle and notify the Black Hawk County dispatch center. Bison should be considered unpredictable and dangerous.

Photos of wildlife at Big Woods Prairie:

