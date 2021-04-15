WATCH NOW: Veridian's ArtShare features artwork by local high school students

WATERLOO – Paintings, drawings and 3-D sculptures are among pieces of art now on display at Veridian Credit Union, 1827 Ansborough Ave. The ArtShare exhibit features art created by students at East, West and Columbus high schools in Waterloo, and Cedar Falls High School.
The display continues a 16-year tradition at the Veridian location.
“We display students’ artwork so our members can come in and see it and enjoy it, and the students have an audience to view their artwork,” said Julie Gage, public relations strategist.
“It’s a good way for us to partner with schools for art appreciation, and it’s a great way to show students how their art can be shown in public. Artists’ families can come into the branch and see their work hanging on a wall or in a display case. That’s a great experience for a student,” she said.
Art teachers at participating schools made the exhibit selections. The artwork will be displayed now through March 22.
There are 29 framed pieces, including watercolor, digital design, photography, painting and drawing, as well as five 3-D ceramics and jewelry pieces. Veridian had Heritage Art Gallery & Frame in Waterloo frame the pieces as gifts to the students.
Veridian Credit Union is celebrating the 20th year of ArtShare, launched in 2002 to increase awareness and appreciation for local student artists. Today the credit union partners with 10 Iowa high schools to display 140 pieces in five branches across the state. The Ansborough branch joined the ArtShare program four years later.
“It’s such a great program with a long history, and it is near and dear to many of our hearts,” said Andrea Hudnut, a Verdian public relations strategist.
Artwork in the 2021 collection will be featured in a virtual gallery at veridiancu.org/artshare.
“For 20 years, ArtShare has been a rewarding and connecting experience,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist who helps coordinate ArtShare. “We’re grateful these students allow us to borrow their pieces to decorate our branches, and we hope the virtual gallery will help expand their public audience beyond our walls.”
Veridian also offers an ArtShare Scholarship for $2,000 toward tuition for an education leading to a career in the arts. The application deadline is April 30, and inclusion in an ArtShare collection is not a requirement for eligibility. Details about the ArtShare Scholarship are available at veridiancu.org/scholarships.