WATCH NOW: UNI's three-day New Music Festival to celebrate living composers

CEDAR FALLS – Forget any preconceived notions about “new music.”

It is not “new age,” or a revival of “new wave” music from the 1970-80s. New music is actually just that – newly composed music by living composers, and it now has a venue to be heard.

Beginning Thursday, a three-day free public New Music Festival will take place at the University of Northern Iowa. Guest composer and performer Molly Joyce, accordionist Branko Džinović as well as UNI faculty and student performers will be featured.

Concerts are at 5 p.m. Thursday in Bengtson Auditorium at Russell Hall, 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday, both in Davis Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.

All three festival concerts are free and open to the public.

“New music is such a hard thing to define. It is music that has been written recently, but the composers and genres are a really wonderful blend that could be inspired by everything from Bach to hip-hop,” said Kramer Milan, faculty percussion instructor. A range of influences, artistry, aesthetics and appeal will be heard throughout the festival.

Milan is joined by UNI faculty artists Sang Koh, assistant professor of violin, and Daniel Swilley, assistant professor of music, in coordinating the second annual festival.

Last year’s first festival was virtual because of the COVID pandemic. With in-person concerts, the organizers said it will be “bigger in scale,” said Koh.

These performances will serve as an “experience and exploration of new sounds, tangible and intangible,” the organizers agreed.

New music doesn’t receive the same attention or exposure afforded the classics or standards. Typically, concert audiences hear music composed 50 to more than 100 years ago and seldom have the opportunity to hear “fresh, vibrant new music,” Swilley noted.

“Events like this festival showcase the diverse output of living composers – the art of our time,” he said. “And these are all solid, complete pieces. Some may be improvisational in nature, but all are refined statements.

“The UNI New Music Festival is an eclectic smorgasbord of new music. No matter what concert you go to, you’re going to get a taste – or earful – of music to enjoy.”

Milan agreed. “This festival has something for everyone – music for voice, accordion, electronics, large and small ensembles,” he said.

Composer and performer Molly Joyce’s work focuses on disability as creative source. She was injured in a car accident and uses an electric vintage toy organ she purchased on eBay which suits her impaired left hand and engages her disability for performance and composition. Her critically acclaimed debut album, “Breaking and Entering,” featuring toy organ, voice and electronic sampling was released in 2020.

Accordionist Džinović is known is an award-winning musician, improviser and composer who is described as “a dangerously active volcano” and his playing as “ingenious.” He holds a master’s degree from Anton Bruckner Private University for Music, Drama and Dance in Linz and a doctor of music arts in performance from the University of Toronto. He frequently co-produces and composes for other artists, written soundtracks for films and recorded for the BBC and others. As a soloist and chamber musician, he has toured throughout North American, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Organizers applauded the support they have received from the UNI administration and UNI School of Music for the festival and new music itself. “A lot of new music is being created on campus, and this is a place and opportunity to perform their pieces for the first time for an audience,” Milan explained.

The festival also is designed to offer a glimpse of the “future and potential of music going forward, particularly when it can be created, shared and enjoyed by anyone. These works extend beyond the confines of UNI,” Koh explained.

For more information, contact Caroline Francis (319) 273-2028, caroline.francis@uni.edu.

