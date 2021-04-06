WATCH NOW: UNI student to feature pandemic-inspired artwork at COR 220 East

Subba documented his experience over the past year. He chose the title “Modernism,” which also is used to describe an artistic movement derived from broad transformations.

In a series of seven drawings -- with pencil, ink and charcoal -- Subba takes the viewer on a journey through the past year.

“Here you can see people didn’t really care about it, and then all the violence started and then all the sudden the pandemic got really worse,” he said.

Detailed drawings depict the experiences Subba faced during the pandemic and as racial tensions erupted in cities across the country.

Scattered throughout his works are emojis, or small digital images used to express an idea or emotion online.

“They are my reaction to what took place … to the pandemic and the violence that took place,” he said.

While the past year has been a whirlwind, Subba is familiar with change.

He was born and raised until the age of nine in a refugee camp in eastern Nepal. It was there Subba first became intrigued with art as he watched older artists at the camp, whom he refers to as mentors, practice the art of lettering, also known as calligraphy.