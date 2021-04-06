WATCH NOW: UNI student to feature pandemic-inspired artwork at COR 220 East

WATERLOO – At first glance Roshan Subba’s colorful artwork appears to have been painted with calculated yet whimsical strokes of a brush to canvas.
At least that’s what Cindy Taft thought when she first saw the portraits Subba created of his family and friends.
Later she discovered her eyes had deceived her.
“The pieces are actually prints of digital illustrations he created on his computer,” Taft, director of COR 220 East, said. “I just thought this was really very cool stuff.”
Subba’s digital paintings and other pieces will be on display in an upcoming installation at COR, an art venue in downtown Waterloo. The installation is titled “Modernism” and will be on display for three months.
Subba, a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, turned to art as the coronavirus pandemic changed his everyday life. After spring break of 2020, Subba left campus and returned to his family’s home in Des Moines where he finished the remainder of the semester.
“It was a new experience -- something that I never prepared for,” he said.
But Subba saw a silver lining. While isolated in quarantine and subsequent social distancing, he had time to become a better artist.
He returned to campus in August and is set to graduate with a degree in graphic design in May.
Subba documented his experience over the past year. He chose the title “Modernism,” which also is used to describe an artistic movement derived from broad transformations.
In a series of seven drawings -- with pencil, ink and charcoal -- Subba takes the viewer on a journey through the past year.
“Here you can see people didn’t really care about it, and then all the violence started and then all the sudden the pandemic got really worse,” he said.
Detailed drawings depict the experiences Subba faced during the pandemic and as racial tensions erupted in cities across the country.
Scattered throughout his works are emojis, or small digital images used to express an idea or emotion online.
“They are my reaction to what took place … to the pandemic and the violence that took place,” he said.
While the past year has been a whirlwind, Subba is familiar with change.
He was born and raised until the age of nine in a refugee camp in eastern Nepal. It was there Subba first became intrigued with art as he watched older artists at the camp, whom he refers to as mentors, practice the art of lettering, also known as calligraphy.
At age nine, Subba and his family relocated to the Des Moines area, where he continued painting and drawing. While a junior at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Subba’s art teacher taught him there is more to art than painting and drawing. Subba then began experimenting with other mediums.
“I hope he’s proud of himself for what he’s accomplished. He’s a fantastic artist,” Taft said.
Another painting, "Disunion," shows the separation of a mother and a child. It was exhibited in the UNI Art Gallery in the annual Juried Student Art Exhibition last spring.
Opening receptions will be held at 6 and 7:15 p.m. Friday with reserved seating and mask requirements.
Taft hopes the exhibit will give Subba some exposure to potential future employers.
“Here you see what he can do with his own imagination,” she said. “Give him a project, I know he’s going to succeed and word hard.”
COR at 220 East is sponsored by the four Roman Catholic parishes in Waterloo.
“It doesn’t matter what your faith is, we want you to feel comfortable when you walk through these doors,” Taft said.
Guests can RSPV by calling and leaving a message at (319) 349-6710 or emailing cor220east@gmail.com.