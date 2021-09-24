WATCH NOW: UNI Scholarship Benefit Concert goes live at Gallagher Bluedorn for 40th anniversary

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa music students will share a live musical experience with an audience at Friday night’s “Better Together” Scholarship Benefit Concert.
The 40th annual event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Great Hall in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.
The evening will feature performances by student ensembles and faculty musicians, including the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, UNI Opera, UNI Wind Ensemble, with faculty pianist Sean Botkin and faculty percussionists Matt Andreini and Kramer Milan, UNI Choirs and UNI Jazz Band One.
“This event will be a celebration of our student ensembles returning and being able to perform together,” said Caroline Francis, communications and operations coordinator for the School of Music, “but it’s also a celebration of our audience returning to the Gallagher Bluedorn.”
Between performances, a series of videos will be shown to “give some context to the audience on what these students and faculty artists have gone through over the last year” during the COVID pandemic, Francis said. “I’m so proud of all they’ve been able to do and the incredible resiliency and positivity that they’ve shown through all of this.”
Last year’s concert featured recorded performances and was streamed online.
Danny Galyen, director of bands and wind ensemble conductor, said faculty “tried very hard to make the experience as normal as it could be under conditions that were anything but normal.”
Justin Mertz described it as “a year of coming to the realization that what we do requires a very specific set of circumstances, and trying to figure out the most pragmatic and most practical ways to deliver a high-quality musical and educational experience to our students, quite literally, under circumstances that were unthinkable.”
Following the concert, audience members can linger and enjoy refreshments in the lobby, with music provided by the Hands of Time, featuring faculty artists Christopher Merz, Bob Dunn, Jon Schwabe and Mike Conrad, with guest Dennis Johnson.
The Scholarship Benefit Concerts have been raising funds for exceptionally talented music students and students in need since 1982.
All seats are reserved. Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office, by calling (319) 273-4849 or 877-549-7469 (7469) or at unitix.uni.edu. To become a special donor and receive complimentary tickets, contact the School of Music office at 273-2028.