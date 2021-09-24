WATCH NOW: UNI Scholarship Benefit Concert goes live at Gallagher Bluedorn for 40th anniversary

Danny Galyen, director of bands and wind ensemble conductor, said faculty “tried very hard to make the experience as normal as it could be under conditions that were anything but normal.”

Justin Mertz described it as “a year of coming to the realization that what we do requires a very specific set of circumstances, and trying to figure out the most pragmatic and most practical ways to deliver a high-quality musical and educational experience to our students, quite literally, under circumstances that were unthinkable.”

Following the concert, audience members can linger and enjoy refreshments in the lobby, with music provided by the Hands of Time, featuring faculty artists Christopher Merz, Bob Dunn, Jon Schwabe and Mike Conrad, with guest Dennis Johnson.

The Scholarship Benefit Concerts have been raising funds for exceptionally talented music students and students in need since 1982.

All seats are reserved. Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office, by calling (319) 273-4849 or 877-549-7469 (7469) or at unitix.uni.edu. To become a special donor and receive complimentary tickets, contact the School of Music office at 273-2028.

