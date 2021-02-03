WATCH NOW: UNI composer's 'Emma's Misadventures in Zoomland' debuts at Cedar Rapids Opera

CROpera Executive Director Lori Lane said the 2nd Thursday series resulted after the opera company canceled its season due to COVID. “When it became clear it wasn’t going to be possible for us to depend on selling tickets to productions, we needed to find some way to keep audiences engaged.”

Cobb involved UNI colleagues in her commission, asking opera specialist Melinda Boyd to write the libretto. “I knew she could write a libretto if she wanted to take it on, and like me, I knew she had a wry sense of humor,” Cobb said.

When Emma sits down for her first Zoom meeting, she thinks she can’t be seen and dresses accordingly. Then she’s panicked because her video is on, but the audio is off. In Act II, she debuts a new blouse over her loungewear for the meeting and becomes frustrated with her boss. By Act III, Emma has taken to drinking and her Elvis shrine is on full display.

It was Boyd’s first experience writing a creative text for opera. “I’m an academic, and I’ve studied opera, researched and analyzed opera and I do a lot of work on women composers, but I’ve never done work like this before, or collaborated with a woman composer,” she said.