WATCH NOW: UNI composer's 'Emma's Misadventures in Zoomland' debuts at Cedar Rapids Opera

Nancy Hill Cobb wanted her “Operatini” to be funny.
“We’ve had enough tragedy with the pandemic. We need to laugh again,” said Cobb, a composer who is retired from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She wanted a contemporary topic, and what could be more current than Zoom meetings?
“Emma’s Misadventures in Zoomland” will premiere at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 as the sixth installment of Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre’s 2nd Thursday series. It can be viewed at www.cropera.org free of charge. Each act in the three-act opera is about 3 minutes in length. The full “Operatini” production also will include cocktail demonstrations.
Cobb’s own Zoom experiences inspired her comedic opera.
“You find yourself studying backgrounds on Zoom meetings, details in people’s rooms, things you wouldn’t think about in a face-to-face meeting, how they look, how you look, how people are dressed, what other people can see behind you. Everybody is experiencing it and laughing about it,” she said.
Now residing in Hiawatha, Cobb was commissioned by Daniel Kleinknect to create a piece for the Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre. Kleinknect is CROpera’s founder, artistic director and conductor.
“I wanted to write music that was fun and accessible and familiar. This is not classical music. It has its own little quirks of dissonance and meter changes to tighten the tension,” explained Cobb. Her musical “The Suffragist” is expected to premiere this year.
CROpera Executive Director Lori Lane said the 2nd Thursday series resulted after the opera company canceled its season due to COVID. “When it became clear it wasn’t going to be possible for us to depend on selling tickets to productions, we needed to find some way to keep audiences engaged.”
Cobb involved UNI colleagues in her commission, asking opera specialist Melinda Boyd to write the libretto. “I knew she could write a libretto if she wanted to take it on, and like me, I knew she had a wry sense of humor,” Cobb said.
When Emma sits down for her first Zoom meeting, she thinks she can’t be seen and dresses accordingly. Then she’s panicked because her video is on, but the audio is off. In Act II, she debuts a new blouse over her loungewear for the meeting and becomes frustrated with her boss. By Act III, Emma has taken to drinking and her Elvis shrine is on full display.
It was Boyd’s first experience writing a creative text for opera. “I’m an academic, and I’ve studied opera, researched and analyzed opera and I do a lot of work on women composers, but I’ve never done work like this before, or collaborated with a woman composer,” she said.
The UNI associate professor of music found the humor in Emma’s lack of adeptness at Zoom video conferencing, something the audience can relate to, Boyd said. “We’ve all had to adapt to this new way of life in the last year. The libretto was a combination of playing with how we adapted to Zoom and the conventions of opera,” she explained.
Mezzo-soprano Suzanne Hendrix plays Emma and jokes that it is the most current opera she’s premiered — “mostly I sing operas that are in the 150-year-old category. Playing a character like Emma, you check your dignity at the door. You have to own that you’re going to look ridiculous and have fun with it.”
Cobb composed the music specifically for Hendrix’s voice. The mezzo is assistant professor of music at UNI. Sean Botkin, associate professor of music, was the pianist, and Emma’s husband was portrayed off-camera by the “voice” of a trombone played by Anthony Williams, UNI associate professor of trombone.
“It’s my true belief – and many experts agree – that the trombone is the closest instrument to the sound of a human voice,” Williams said. “It was more than responding to her questions and commands. I had these effects – glissandos and smears down the trombone and freedom to interpret the score, adding growls and other effects to the passages.”
Filming took place in the jazz recording studio at UNI’s Russell Hall.
“Emma’s Misadventures in Zoomland” and other 2nd Thursday installments will be available for on-demand viewing through August.