WATCH NOW: UIHC: Keep washing hands, social distancing, because it has worked

As Iowans return to work in retail, food services and health care, first responders and law enforcement are at higher risk of exposure at work. The Test Iowa sites — including one at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids — are “a resource that you can use at any time to ensure your health and well-being,” the governor said.

Reynolds also reported that after 10 days of testing, she is no longer in “modified quarantine” after her meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, who was exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Most at risk

The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 deaths are among older Iowans or those with underlying health issues. More than 50 percent of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities, Reynolds said. Public health data shows there are 32 outbreaks and 219 deaths in long-term care facilities.

Of the 119,469 Iowans tested for COVID-19, 16,415 or 13.7 percent were positive.

Polk County has recorded 3,493 positive cases followed by Woodbury with 2,462, Black Hawk, 1,661, and Linn, 915. Polk also has had the most deaths, 92. Linn has had 74, Black Hawk, 37, Muscatine, 35, and Tama and Woodbury, 23 each.

Over the weekend, the state will be conducting planned system maintenance so some agency websites, including coronavirus.iowa.gov, may be down or not updating, Reynolds said. The websites will not reflect current information, which will be released via news releases.

