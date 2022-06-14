 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Two injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS — At least two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Cedar Falls Tuesday morning.

The extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately available, but initial reports indicate a man was ejected from a white pickup truck that came to a rest in a ditch at Viking and Hudson roads.

The man was incapacitated and paramedics with MercyOne loaded him into an ambulance with the help of Cedar Fall firefighters.

A man who was in a heavily damaged blue Ford Escape was conscious and alert as he was walked to a stretcher and placed in another ambulance.

Two people from a red Dodge pickup truck appeared to be uninjured.

A traffic control box at the intersection was also destroyed in the accident.

