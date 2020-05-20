WATCH NOW: Two honored in Waterloo for pulling unconscious man from burning car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Rebecca Tucker knew the crash was fresh when she pulled up on it as the sun was rising on April 26.

As she got closer, the Waterloo resident, who was on her way to work at Walmart, noticed a fire flickering under the wrecked Ford Taurus, which had slammed into a concrete overpass support.

And she spotted something else.

“I thought I saw a head in there,” Tucker said.

Another motorist, Jody Moore of Cedar Falls, returning from her shift as an intensive care nurse at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, pulled over and rushed over to help Tucker pull on door handles.

The trapped driver remained unconscious inside.

“I kind of pulled a little harder, and I don’t know if he was coming to a little bit and unlocked the doors or what, but the door finally opened,” Tucker said.

With the driver pulled to safety and still incoherent, the two worried someone else was inside the car’s smoking interior.

“There was a baby seat in the car, so we were concerned there maybe was a child in the vehicle,” Moore said.