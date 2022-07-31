WATCH NOW: Three-day Iowa Irish Fest opens Friday, expected to draw nearly 50,000 visitors to Waterloo

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s population is expected to swell by nearly 50,000 as festivalgoers descend on the community for the 16th annual Iowa Irish Fest Friday through next Sunday.

Organizer Chad Shipman couldn’t be more excited.

“We have the best lineup we’ve ever had in 16 years of Iowa Irish Fest. We have so many new experiences to offer this year. The family area has expanded. There are so many free things to do in the kids’ area. The entire fest will be a ton of fun. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are back as headliners on Friday, and the High Kings will close out the fest on Sunday,” he said.

A full range of activities, performances, events and workshops will take place in Lincoln Park and the surrounding area in downtown Waterloo during the open-air gathering. “We’re more than just a music and beer festival. Iowa Irish Fest is actually a cultural event,” Shipman noted.

Organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, the group fosters and develops Irish fellowship and community outreach. Shipman credits widespread community support for the fest’s success.

“We have strong corporate backing with 80 companies and corporate partners. If it wasn’t fun and successful, they wouldn’t be partnering with us. It’s a gated event, a premium festival. There are costs involved, and the fest is well-managed financially to be in a position to come back year after year and continue to expand and grow,” he explained.

In addition to entertainment, food, beverages, sports, games, dance, contests and special events – including a bike rally, 5K run and motorcycle cruise, there are numerous workshops to attend.

The public can learn about everything Irish from the language, music and dance to the best places to visit in Ireland, its history, and gain an appreciation for Irish whiskey and Guinness beers through tastings and master classes. Workshops begin Friday and are offered throughout the weekend. For a full listing and registration details, visit IowaIrishFest.com.

“Workshops have been a large addition to our mission in the past few years. Some workshops this year are already sold out or almost sold out. And there are so many different elements happening all three days of the fest,” Shipman said.

More than 20 additional premier musical acts will take part in the three-day event on multiple stages, including: The Screaming Orphans, the Dublin City Ramblers, Ian Gould, Blame Not the Bard, Brother Crowe, Scythian, the Black Donnellys, Peadar Hickey and The Langer’s Ball.

Also performing will be The Elders, Socks in the Frying Pan, the Logues, Aoife Scott, Boxing Banjo, Shane Hennessey, the Friel Sisters, the Lads of Dubuque, Ballyheigue, Wylde Nept, Kellen O’Cullom and Cedar Glenn Pipes and Drums.

A variety of other performers, including Celtic dancers and traditional Irish musicians, will be on stage, as well.

In addition, the Iowa Irish Fest will host the USS The Sullivans DD537/DDG68 reunion, beginning Thursday. The Sullivans was named for the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo – Albert, George, Francis, Joseph and Madison – who were killed in action when their light cruiser USS Juneau was struck by a torpedo and sank in the South Pacific around Nov. 13, 1942, during World War II’s Battle of Guadalcanal.

More volunteers are always needed, Shipman said, and they will receive benefits, including three-day pass and T-shirt. To volunteer, sign up at IowaIrishFest.com.

General admission weekend passes are $30 available at IowaIrishFest.com, or admission can be paid at the gate. Eligible veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders and their families can request free tickets at vettix.org or 1sttix.org, or show ID at the gate. Youth ages 15 and younger are free.

An official Irish Fest app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.