WATCH NOW: They can't dine together, but some Cedar Valley service clubs are still meeting -- online

In the absence of having lunch together, Zoom’s room application allows for smaller groupings of everyone involved in the video conference. “At the beginning of our meetings, we’re all put into different rooms so we can have that table conversation before the meeting starts,” said Vander Werff.

The club has also managed to adapt when it comes to another important aspect of service organizations: supporting community causes. Since part of membership dues cover the cost of weekly meals, the club’s board decided to divide up those dollars and donate them to a series of community nonprofits.

“That’s about $1,000 a week that when we’re not meeting we’re able to contribute,” said Vander Werff.

The other clubs won’t be able to do some of their regular fundraisers at community events that have been cancelled, but they’re also finding ways to donate money or volunteer.

“Since this has happened, we’ve donated money to the food bank (and) we kind of worked with Operation Threshold,” said Kehoe, of the Cedar Falls Exchange Club’s efforts. “We’re still helping people out one way or another.”