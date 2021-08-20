WATCH NOW: TheatreUNI's 'Dream With Me' film gives voice to students about 2020 upheaval

CEDAR FALLS – Theater is one of the oldest storytelling mediums, and TheatreUNI students are using the medium, as well as hip-hop and other forms of self expression, to give voice to their experiences during 2020’s tumultuous year of a pandemic and social upheaval.
“Dream With ME” transforms live theater into a film production for a contemporary streaming platform. The film will be featured in a live screening at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The event is $10 per person; UNI students are free.
It will be available for streaming Aug. 30.
Students were excited about the project, said Director Jim Bray, assistant professor of theater. “With anything new comes a bit of uncertainty, especially looking for new ways of storytelling.”
Bray and UNI Professor of Theater Gretta Berghammer were tapped to co-direct a production of “Cinderella,” which was postponed until next spring due to the pandemic. Berghammer proposed an idea for a new collaborative project which used the pandemic, racial and social justice movements and other issues in a collaborative venue.
“With this piece, Jim and I encouraged students to create their own stories, and we wanted them to dig deep and experiment with different ways of thinking about theater and sharing their stories,” Berghammer said.
In the first week of the semester, Bray and Berghammer asked students to bring in an event from 2020 which impacted them personally in some way, as well as a headline related to that event. In addition to COVID, students were affected by such events as the murder of George Floyd and the death of Kobe Bryant.
Those headlines were the impetus for stories that will touch everyone, Berghammer explained. “The piece we envisioned is a call to action, as well as a revelation about this age group, this generation. In addition to talking about COVID and race, other themes they dealt with include gender, sexuality, isolation and community,” she explained.
The creative team, performers and guest artists used such genres as hip-hop theater, documentary theater and theater for social change. Rickerby Hinds, a nationally known playwright, producer and screenwriter, and Daniel Banks served as hip-hop theater consultants, which focused on spoken word pieces. Choreographer was Destiny (Tru) Cyrus.
“We also dove into documentary theater, where students interviewed people in the community and portrayed those people to tell their stories and share their experiences,” Bray said. UNI sociology professor Kamryn Warren served as interviewing consultant. UNI assistant professor of jazz Michael Conrad provided a jazz composition.
Set design by Mark Parrott is based on a building in New York City that had been tagged by 21 graffiti artists. When a developer whitewashed the artwork in “the world’s largest open-air aerosol museum,” artists sued under the Visual Artists Right Act and were awarded $6.7 million.
“It became such a component of the story because it gave a sense of what it is like to not be seen, to be painted over, which were aspects students related through their stories,” Bray explained.
The performance was filmed by Around the Corner Productions, a local video production company owned by Eric Braley.
“This is not set up as a cell phone cam recording. Jim worked tirelessly with the production staff, and our students helped develop camera angles, create shots and thought about staging in an entirely different way. Filming itself was under Jim’s direction and is part of the artistry of the piece,” Berghammer said.
Students worked tirelessly. “We would rehearse for two weeks for a section, then film for two to three days, rehearse again with the next piece and film again until the final day of the semester. To watch them collaborate and create something that didn’t exist before, it was inspiring,” Bray said.
“We hope that the bravery and the exploration our students went through will resonate with people who see the piece.”
Preview clips of the piece can be seen at https://theatreunivirtualfestival.uni.edu/. Tickets for “Dream With ME” are available through UNITix. The cost of streaming the performance is $14.