WATCH NOW: TheatreUNI's 'Dream With Me' film gives voice to students about 2020 upheaval

“It became such a component of the story because it gave a sense of what it is like to not be seen, to be painted over, which were aspects students related through their stories,” Bray explained.

The performance was filmed by Around the Corner Productions, a local video production company owned by Eric Braley.

“This is not set up as a cell phone cam recording. Jim worked tirelessly with the production staff, and our students helped develop camera angles, create shots and thought about staging in an entirely different way. Filming itself was under Jim’s direction and is part of the artistry of the piece,” Berghammer said.

Students worked tirelessly. “We would rehearse for two weeks for a section, then film for two to three days, rehearse again with the next piece and film again until the final day of the semester. To watch them collaborate and create something that didn’t exist before, it was inspiring,” Bray said.

“We hope that the bravery and the exploration our students went through will resonate with people who see the piece.”