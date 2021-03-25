WATCH NOW: Theatre UNI's 'It's Greek to Me' part of virtual festival

CEDAR FALLS – For Theatre UNI students, performing in the age of COVID means transforming the Strayer-Wood Theatre into a soundstage. Their latest production, “It’s Greek to Me,” is a collaboration with a filmmaking class from the University of Northern Iowa’s department of communication and media.
The virtual performance is available for streaming Thursday. Tickets are $10 which provides access to the link and can be purchased through UNITix.
Director Amy Osatinski described filming as a learning experience for theater students. There are 13 performers ranging from freshmen to seniors. “They had to be mindful on stage of the camera and film crew and how their own performances had to be altered from stage acting to film,” she explained, such as using smaller, subtler gestures.
“It was an interesting process for the students, and we had full tech support, costumes and props.”
Originally the show was intended to be a fully staged production. When the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, she said, “students met the challenge with enthusiasm and created really dynamic and amazing work.”
Theatre UNI Artistic Director Eric Lange said “streaming is the answer to not being able to present live performances. It’s been a way for us to still have a season of shows and experiences for students.”
In addition to a greater focus on safety and hygiene, “the pandemic 100% opened our eyes to other voices and other ways of working with actors and how we structure the rehearsal process,” as well as more accessibility for performances.
“Next season we’ll be looking at doing outdoor performances and a radio play,” he added.
Prior to filming this production, students studied the history of Greek theater, Osatinski said, and discovered that the Greeks were not the first civilization to “do theater.” Students selected scenes and monologues to perform from classical Greek texts from three tragedies of the Oedipus cycle, “Oedipus Rex,” “Oedipus at Colonus” and “Antigone.” Each selection is then followed by the student’s personal, creative response that examines their own connection or disconnection from the material. In a sense, the performers “talk back” to Sophocles and the myth of Greek theater.
“Each student had to create two distinct characters. Their responses are represented thematically and creatively with the student in control. There are musical responses, a response in Spanish, some strong viewpoints and different ways that the students used to express themselves. They were filmed and edited, if needed, so the pieces fit together as a cohesive whole,” she explained.
In addition to filming the virtual performance, students in the digital media class will produce a full-length documentary about the making of “It’s Greek to Me,” which explores the challenges and rewards of producing theater in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s Greek to Me” is the second production in Theatre UNI’s Virtual Festival season, which began with “Romeo and Juliet.” That show is available free for streaming at theatreunivirtualfestival.uni.edu.
Upcoming productions include “Borderlands” and “Dream with Me,” which will also be released in a digital format.