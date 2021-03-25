WATCH NOW: Theatre UNI's 'It's Greek to Me' part of virtual festival

In addition to a greater focus on safety and hygiene, “the pandemic 100% opened our eyes to other voices and other ways of working with actors and how we structure the rehearsal process,” as well as more accessibility for performances.

“Next season we’ll be looking at doing outdoor performances and a radio play,” he added.

Prior to filming this production, students studied the history of Greek theater, Osatinski said, and discovered that the Greeks were not the first civilization to “do theater.” Students selected scenes and monologues to perform from classical Greek texts from three tragedies of the Oedipus cycle, “Oedipus Rex,” “Oedipus at Colonus” and “Antigone.” Each selection is then followed by the student’s personal, creative response that examines their own connection or disconnection from the material. In a sense, the performers “talk back” to Sophocles and the myth of Greek theater.

“Each student had to create two distinct characters. Their responses are represented thematically and creatively with the student in control. There are musical responses, a response in Spanish, some strong viewpoints and different ways that the students used to express themselves. They were filmed and edited, if needed, so the pieces fit together as a cohesive whole,” she explained.