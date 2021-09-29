WATCH NOW: Theatre UNI opens live season with whimsical, deconstructed myth

Theatre UNI will present 'A Small Pair of Feet in the Middle of the Ocean.'

“A Small Pair of Feet in the Middle of the Sea” opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show will take place in the Arts Triangle Courtyard on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

“There were a lot of nerves when we first started rehearsals, that feeling like we were rusty. But we jumped right in and found the groove again,” said Director Matthew Weedman, associate professor of performance.

The play deconstructs the myth of Icarus, the boy who flew too close to the sun in his joy in the freedom found in his wax-and-feather wings and comes crashing to Earth. Described by Steinkeller as a “whimsical drama,” the play is at once “funny, off-center and silly and at times, sad, emotionally impactful and moving,” said Weedman.

In the production, the eight-member cast asks questions about the essential nature of the truth, the lies we tell ourselves and the power of story and myth.