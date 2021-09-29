WATCH NOW: Theatre UNI opens live season with whimsical, deconstructed myth

“A Small Pair of Feet in the Middle of the Sea” opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show will take place in the Arts Triangle Courtyard on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
“There were a lot of nerves when we first started rehearsals, that feeling like we were rusty. But we jumped right in and found the groove again,” said Director Matthew Weedman, associate professor of performance.
The play deconstructs the myth of Icarus, the boy who flew too close to the sun in his joy in the freedom found in his wax-and-feather wings and comes crashing to Earth. Described by Steinkeller as a “whimsical drama,” the play is at once “funny, off-center and silly and at times, sad, emotionally impactful and moving,” said Weedman.
In the production, the eight-member cast asks questions about the essential nature of the truth, the lies we tell ourselves and the power of story and myth.
“It is intentionally anachronistic. We also have a Greek chorus that talks to each other about what is happening, makes really bad jokes and comments to the audience and continually points out what the play is about,” the director explained. “I think it’s very clever, and I wish the audience could read the stage directions, which are almost as long as the play direction itself and hilarious.
A stage has been built in the Arts Triangle Courtyard. There will be seating, but audience members also can bring blankets to sit on the ground. “It’s a pretty cool way to mitigate COVID. The story is told in words but with lots of props – the Greek chorus is on stage to hand props to the actors. It’s really very clever. The audience will be very close to actors and may be enlisted to help move some things,” Weedman said, with a laugh.
Scenic design is by Mark Parrott, associate professor of design, and costume design is by Megan Gilchrist, a senior design and production student. Lighting design is by Ron Koinzen and the production stage manager is Olivia McQuerry.
Tickets are $15 for chairs, $10 for stair seats (cushions available), $6 for ground seats (bring your own blanket) and free for UNI students with their student ID. Tickets can be purchased at UNITix.uni.edu, or at the UNItix counter in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call the Strayer-Wood Theatre box office at 273-6381 or go to www.uni.edu/theatre/swt.