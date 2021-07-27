WATCH NOW: Theater group sows seeds of 'Midsummer' love at Cedar Valley Arboretum

WATERLOO – It’s easy to imagine fairies hiding beneath leaves and blooms at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden, manipulating love-addled humans in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The rose garden will serve as the setting for the Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production of William Shakespeare’s comedy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A matinee is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday.
There is no admission to attend a performance; a free-will offering will be taken. Garden admission will be charged: $5 for adults; $2 for children 5 to 17; and free for members.
With the pergola as the stage set, “everything will flow in and out of that space. The audience will watch the scene changes, and there are a couple of moments when the actors speak directly to the audience,” said Director Anita Ross.
Lighting and music will enhance the scenes.
She wants to bring the play into the 21st century and give it an “eclectic, contemporary feel” without changing the dialogue or “using funky dialects. I want the actors to use their own voices.”
There are 19 cast members. “It’s a big cast and a lovely mix of people, some who have done several Shakespeare plays, some who haven’t done any Shakespeare and some who haven’t ever been in a show. They’re all working hard and are just amazing people to hang out with,” Ross said.
The Bard’s ode to romance and fantasy interweaves story lines about confused lovers, mechanicals or skilled laborers who are creating a play within a play, and interfering fairies. “There’s the idea that we are never very far from our passions, good, bad or indifferent, and sometimes we need to dream as a way to find out more about ourselves,” Ross explained.
Waterloo attorney and veteran actor Henry Edsill, cast as mechanical Peter Quince, has performed in several Shakespeare plays, including playing “King Lear.”
This role, by contrast, is fun, he said. “I like the contrast between the play within a play, which is intended to be totally crazy, and the craziness of the lovers, which is a natural thing. Shakespeare enhances that by bringing in misadventures caused by Puck and Oberon (fairies) who are trying to impact what’s happening.”
Lately, Shakespeare has been targeted by “cancel culture,” the director acknowledged. “I will be the first to admit that Shakespeare isn’t for everybody, but I’m not going to flag in my desire to make Shakespeare for everybody,” said Ross, who performed and taught with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.
“The language is so beautiful, the stories are so deep and the emotional layers still speak volumes as to where we are in the 21st century and can help us understand more about our humanity and the human condition,” she said.
Edsill noted, “Four hundred years of people presenting these shows proves they are a work of genius, and I find it incredible that this one guy could tap into human emotions in a way that still reaches people today.”
Other cast members include Jeffrey Hansen, Kimberly Sommermeyer, Jana Garcia, John B. Nicol, Yarayes Felder, Kelsi Hansen, Meg Durbahn, Christopher Klein, Katie Albright, Kai Cowell, Lori Nelson, Kevin Klingman, Melody Rosche, John Nelson, Andy Cusmano, Taylor Launstein, Katherine Stanish and Katie McCarty.
This show was originally set for last summer at the Arboretum, but was postponed because of the COVID pandemic.
Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating, as well as insect repellent and sunblock, if desired. Picnic baskets also are allowed.