WATCH NOW: Theater group sows seeds of 'Midsummer' love at Cedar Valley Arboretum

The Bard’s ode to romance and fantasy interweaves story lines about confused lovers, mechanicals or skilled laborers who are creating a play within a play, and interfering fairies. “There’s the idea that we are never very far from our passions, good, bad or indifferent, and sometimes we need to dream as a way to find out more about ourselves,” Ross explained.

Waterloo attorney and veteran actor Henry Edsill, cast as mechanical Peter Quince, has performed in several Shakespeare plays, including playing “King Lear.”

This role, by contrast, is fun, he said. “I like the contrast between the play within a play, which is intended to be totally crazy, and the craziness of the lovers, which is a natural thing. Shakespeare enhances that by bringing in misadventures caused by Puck and Oberon (fairies) who are trying to impact what’s happening.”

Lately, Shakespeare has been targeted by “cancel culture,” the director acknowledged. “I will be the first to admit that Shakespeare isn’t for everybody, but I’m not going to flag in my desire to make Shakespeare for everybody,” said Ross, who performed and taught with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.