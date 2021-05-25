WATCH NOW: 'The Suffragist' musical to premiere in July at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

CEDAR FALLS – Nancy Hill Cobb popped the cork on a bottle of champagne to celebrate news that the long-delayed world premiere of “The Suffragist” is finally happening.
The musical will be on stage July 16-18 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Tickets go on sale June 1.
“And what a long saga it’s been,” said Cobb, who conceived and composed music for “The Suffragist,” which commemorates 100 years of the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Cobb, a retired University of Northern Iowa music professor, is also executive producer on the show originally scheduled to open in June 2020.
The pandemic put the show in limbo until now.
“The Suffragist” follows Carrie Chapman Catt, Alice Paul, Ida B. Wells, Lucy Burns, Inez Milholland and others as they fight to pass the amendment.
Tony-nominated actress Nancy Opel will headline the cast as Catt, the suffragist who grew up in Charles City and directed the National American Woman Suffrage Association. She founded the League of Women Voters in 1920.
Broadway singer/actress Cathryn Wake is cast as Alice Paul, the outspoken suffragist who helped secure passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In January, Cobb crossed her fingers and began planning the summer premiere. Opel kept in touch with Cobb throughout the hiatus. “She really wanted to do this role, and when things weren’t going as fast as we hoped, she kept hanging in there with us and was so supportive,” Cobb said.
“Toward the end of March, the Actors Equity Association let me know we were going to be able to work with Nancy and Cathryn because of the COVID vaccinations happening. That’s when I really knew we were going to do what we set out to do. In that moment, I said, ‘it’s time for a glass of champagne!’”
Broadway performer Joel Waggoner, formerly of Waterloo and a UNI graduate, is cast as Woodrow Wilson. New York opera star MaKayla McDonald, also a Waterloo native and UNI graduate, will play Ida B. Wells.
Rehearsals will begin June 25.
Cobb began working on the musical five years ago. “I had been sitting next to a UNI colleague at a function, Catherine Palczewski, and she was telling me about the book she was writing,” Cobb recalled.
“I was hearing stories about women and the fight for the right to vote that I’d never heard before. I was an angry woman at age 64. How come I didn’t know about these female heroes? I wasn’t planning to retire, but decided if I was going to do this, I was going to have to.”
Rebecca Burkhardt, recently retired UNI director of orchestra studies, is the music director. “She is phenomenal and has acted as a music consultant to me for the last couple of years,” Cobb said.
Cavan Hallman, founding artistic director of Cedar Rapids’ Mirrorbox Theatre, wrote the book and lyrics for “The Suffragist.” The musical is directed by New York-based director, Rachel Klein, with Stephanie Klapper as casting director. Terry Trimpe serves as a second executive producer, with associate producer Katie Hallman.
“What I hope the audiences sees and hears in this musical will make them want to learn more about the suffrage movement. Art has a way of tweaking our interest in things,” Cobb said.
For tickets, call UNItix at (319) 273-4849 or visit gbpac.com/suffragist for more information.
“The Suffragist” is funded in part by host of organizations including Iowa Arts Council, Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, CRST International, Hard Won-Not Done and the University of Northern Iowa.