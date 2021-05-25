WATCH NOW: 'The Suffragist' musical to premiere in July at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

In January, Cobb crossed her fingers and began planning the summer premiere. Opel kept in touch with Cobb throughout the hiatus. “She really wanted to do this role, and when things weren’t going as fast as we hoped, she kept hanging in there with us and was so supportive,” Cobb said.

“Toward the end of March, the Actors Equity Association let me know we were going to be able to work with Nancy and Cathryn because of the COVID vaccinations happening. That’s when I really knew we were going to do what we set out to do. In that moment, I said, ‘it’s time for a glass of champagne!’”

Broadway performer Joel Waggoner, formerly of Waterloo and a UNI graduate, is cast as Woodrow Wilson. New York opera star MaKayla McDonald, also a Waterloo native and UNI graduate, will play Ida B. Wells.

Rehearsals will begin June 25.

Cobb began working on the musical five years ago. “I had been sitting next to a UNI colleague at a function, Catherine Palczewski, and she was telling me about the book she was writing,” Cobb recalled.