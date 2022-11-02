CEDAR FALLS — Fun and a lot of laughter will headline the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Spring 2023 Artist Series, including “The Book of Mormon” and “Bluey’s Big Play.”

“We need joy, we need to laugh, and our season is going to be uplifting and unadulterated fun,” said Steve Carignan, GPBAC executive director.

“This is one of those seasons with something for everyone, whether it’s going back in time to hear Pink Floyd from a very different tribute band, listening to the grandkids squeal with laughter during a funny play, hearing a wonderful choir, or string quartet, and ‘The Book of Mormon,’ one of the most-awarded musicals we’ve ever had,” he explained.

Marketing Manager Chris Hale agreed. “Each of the seven acts this spring offers a chance to laugh, to create memories and to even explore something new that you hadn’t considered before. We know our patrons look to us to present the fun experiences we’re known for, and this season is exactly that.”

The season opens Jan. 29 with “Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd ‘Dark Side of the Moon,’” featuring Classic Albums performing the entire groundbreaking album note-for-note, cut-for-cut including “Breathe (In the Air),” “Money,” “Brain Damage, “The Great Gig in the Sky” and “Us and Them.”

On Feb. 18, Storm Large will perform on the Great Hall stage. Large is a musician, actor, playwright, author, and touring member of Pink Martini known for her debut in “Rock Star: Supernova” and “America’s Got Talent.”

“She’s a modern torch singer, very sultry and kind of old school and interacts with the audience like a cabaret performer,” Carignan said.

The London-based Kingdom Choir performs Feb. 28. The choir rose to international fame at the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in England with its mix of spirituals and gospel music.

Young children and their parents will enjoy “Bluey’s Big Play,” March 7 and 8, a new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s TV series featuring the Heelers as “brilliantly created puppets.” An original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and new music by composer Joff Busch, brings the story to life.

The Elias String Quartet will present three unique concerts March 21, 23 and 24 that explore the creative life of Ludwig van Beethoven, followed April 1 by “The Gruffalo,” a musical adaptation of the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler.

There are five performances planned for “The Book of Mormon,” April 21, 22 and 23. The nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries.

R-rated for profanity, it is a hilarious and satirical look at Mormon beliefs and practices that ultimately affirms the power of love and service. “It will make you pee your pants, it’s so funny, and just what you’d expect from the creators of ‘South Park,’” Carignan explained.

The Gallagher Bluedorn closes two weeks later for the summer as renovation and expansion gets under way, Carignan said. The project will continue through several phases and culminate in Fall 2024 with expanded lobby, ticketing and concession areas, new seats in the Great Hall and other upgrades. Funds are being raised for the $14.9 million expansion project

Artist series tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at www.gbpac.com, in person at the UNItix box office, or by phone at (319) 273-7469. Tickets for “The Book of Mormon” go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15.