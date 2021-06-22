WATCH NOW: The Birds have landed, eScooters hit the streets

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s new e-scooter service took flight Tuesday, launching with a handful of electronic vehicles in the downtown area.

“Affordable micro-mobility, getting around town electrically is the goal,” said Craig Bennett Jr., a Waterloo native who is the local fleet manager for Bird, the national company providing the electronic scooters.

“I think it’s a great thing for Waterloo, and I’m glad it’s finally here,” Bennett said.

Users can download the Bird app and then locate the electronic scooters on the app’s map. The vehicles have a QR code that can be scanned to begin the rental. It costs $1 to start, and the average trip costs about $5, according to organizers.

“We have nine or 10 available right now,” Bennett said. He said by the end of the week, more should be available.

City officials and organizers with Main Street Waterloo and Experience Waterloo took turns riding the scooters in the Courtyard Marriott parking lot during Tuesday’s kickoff event.

“When I was in San Antonio I had an opportunity to ride a scooter, and it was a great way to be able to see downtown. It was incredible,” Mayor Quentin Hart said.

