WATCH NOW: The Birds have landed, eScooters hit the streets

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s new e-scooter service took flight Tuesday, launching with a handful of electronic vehicles in the downtown area.
“Affordable micro-mobility, getting around town electrically is the goal,” said Craig Bennett Jr., a Waterloo native who is the local fleet manager for Bird, the national company providing the electronic scooters.
“I think it’s a great thing for Waterloo, and I’m glad it’s finally here,” Bennett said.
Users can download the Bird app and then locate the electronic scooters on the app’s map. The vehicles have a QR code that can be scanned to begin the rental. It costs $1 to start, and the average trip costs about $5, according to organizers.
“We have nine or 10 available right now,” Bennett said. He said by the end of the week, more should be available.
City officials and organizers with Main Street Waterloo and Experience Waterloo took turns riding the scooters in the Courtyard Marriott parking lot during Tuesday’s kickoff event.
“When I was in San Antonio I had an opportunity to ride a scooter, and it was a great way to be able to see downtown. It was incredible,” Mayor Quentin Hart said.
The scooters, which max out at 15 mph, operate in downtown and adjacent areas shown on the app. The map also shows approved drop off locations, and places that are off limits, like Riverside Skate Park.
Bennett said he became interested in e-scooter rentals after hearing about them in Texas.
“A couple of years ago I saw this in bigger cities. I thought that would be great for back home. I always had faith in Waterloo,” Bennett said.
He started talking with Bird to get information, but nothing panned out. Years later, he renewed the conversation with the company when he heard it was interested in roosting in Waterloo.
“I always thought they were cool. This is been something I’ve been waiting for, and I’m glad I get to be a part of it,” he said.
The Bird fleet is just the beginning for Bennett’s company, Micro Mobility and EV Management.
“It’s not going to stop at scooters. There are electric bikes, as well, and eventually I want this company to manage and charge electric vehicles like Teslas while you are at work. That trend is taking off,” Bennett said.