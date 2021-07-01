WATCH NOW: The Bird is the word for a downtown Waterloo scooter adventure

WATERLOO — I’ve lived in Waterloo all of my life and have seen my beloved city on foot, via bicycle, in a car, and, as a kid, in a wagon. (Thanks, Mom!)

But on Wednesday, I got my first Bird’s eye view of downtown on one of Waterloo’s new e-scooters.

The electronic Bird scooters arrived last week, and I couldn’t wait to give one a go. Courier reporter Jeff Reinitz and I downloaded the Bird app and away we went.

The app locates nearby scooters ready for riding. Wearing bike helmets to protect our noggins, we located our scooters and set off to see what the Bird buzz is about.

The scooters are remarkably easy to operate. With one foot on the deck, just push off with the other foot. Use your thumb to operate the accelerator on the right handlebar. The brake is on the left handlebar, as is a little bell.

Scooters aren’t allowed on sidewalks, so we followed the rules of the road. The ride isn’t smooth, but it only takes a few minutes to get used to the bumps — even train tracks. Pro tip: Keep your knees a little bent for shock absorption.