WATCH NOW: 'Tell the Bees' exhibit at Waterloo Center for the Arts mourns loss of tallgrass prairies, pollinators

WATERLOO — In the 18th and 19th centuries, superstitious folks made sure to tell the bees news of any significant event – a death, birth, marriage — by knocking once on the hive and whispering the news. It was believed that if the bees were not informed, they would abandon their hives or perish.

Today there are fewer bees to tell.

There also are fewer tallgrass prairies to sustain bees and other pollinators dependent on their biodiversity.

In “Tell the Bees | New Works by Erin Anfinson,” the artist presents a requiem for the remnants and loss of tallgrass prairies and pollinators in her collection of elegant, encaustic-infused artwork and fabrics now on display at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 6 in the Forsberg Riverside Galleries. A gallery talk and artist reception is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

Iowa was once an ocean of tallgrass prairies that covered 85% of the land. Settlers arrived, land was developed into farms and communities and tallgrass prairies disappeared. Efforts continue to be made by entities like the University of Northern Iowa Tallgrass Prairie Center in Cedar Falls to establish, protect and manage native vegetation and restore tallgrass prairies.

Anfinson, who grew up in Denver and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, is a professor of art and design at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. Her interest in science, particularly conservation, natural history and ecosystems in flux, informs her art. She was an artist-in-residence in 2017 at West Branch’s Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, home to an 81-acre restored tallgrass prairie. In 2021, she was artist-in-residence at the Tallgrass Prairie Center.

“I don’t recall ever visiting a prairie when I was growing up. When I was at the Prairie Center, I started going out to different sites, and it was recommended that I visit some of the Victorian-era township cemeteries. You can still find some of the few remaining tallgrass prairie remnants there among the elaborately carved and decaying headstones — before it all gets mowed down,” Anfinson said.

She observed descendants of the .1% surviving tallgrass plant species.

“I had such a connection to these places. I felt very sad about all of it, and the recognition that so little was left just as I was beginning to discover and appreciate it. I was discovering a time in Iowa history that I hadn’t really thought about before. I wanted to embrace that and run with it.”

The artist couldn’t ignore the irony of seeking life in a place that honors death and grief. She also became intrigued by the Victorian era.

“I started visiting historic Victorian homes in the area, such as the Rensselaer Russell House in Waterloo and the C.C. Wolf Mansion in Parkersburg, and I began to absorb the use of ornamentation, the patterns in fabric and wallpaper and symbols of mourning in Victorian times. It just felt good to express that grief in my work. It changed the nature of my residency,” she explained.

I took time to filter down how she wanted to depict the prairies. “I eventually settled on a setting, not just the removal of prairie that had already happened, but how do we continue to restore it and deal with the pesticides that are killing pollinators and getting in the groundwater. It felt compelling for me to reflect my anxiety about pollinator decline and safety.”

In “Tell the Bees,” Anfinson created her art from photos, videos and prairie plant and seed specimens, as well as ash from prairie burns conducted by the Tallgrass Prairie Center. Elaborately framed in Victorian style, “mementos” such as encaustic, paper and ash funeral wreaths hang on gallery walls, depicting clouded Sulphur, Spicebush Swallowtail, Checkered Skipper and Eastern Comma butterflies and hawk moths. Other frames contain digital prints on photo rag paper of big bluestem, common milkweed, butterfly weed, rattlesnake master, goldenrod, common ironweed and other plants.

Digitally printed sailcloth canvases echo arts-and-crafts period wallpapers using prairie plants to form patterns, including spiderwort, clover, field milkwort, golden rod and asters. They were created from scans of prairie soil and encaustic-infused paper. These fabric fields also contain subtle honeycombs that are the chemical symbols for neonicotinoid pesticides.

One of the most striking pieces in the collection is a thick switchgrass root that at 11 feet long is as tall as a single-story house. It took just about a year to grow at the Tallgrass Prairie Center, said WCA Curator Chawne Paige. Archival preserved prairie plant specimens on loan from the center are displayed on stark white biers meant to evoke “thoughts of a viewing or visitation at a funeral,” Paige explained.

“In its totality, the show came together the way I wanted. The message sinks in kind of slow. I really wanted it to be a reflective, somber, solemn experience and beautiful at the same time,” Anfinson said.