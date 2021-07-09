WATCH NOW: Teaching garden grows in size to educate diabetics on exercise, nutrition

CEDAR FALLS – On a cool and overcast July morning, Rich Congdon pinched off suckers from a cluster of caged tomato plants in a raised bed. Earlier, he’d harvested several bunches of red radishes and a cluster of green peppers, including bells and poblanos, and pulled a few weeds here and there.
“One of the good things for people with diabetes is exercise. Another thing is being happy, and a third is good nutrition,” said Congdon, a master gardener who is also diabetic.
“So what could make you happier than being outdoors in a garden?”
A bigger garden, it seems.
The small vegetable garden at the northeast corner of the UnityPoint Health-Prairie Parkway multi-specialty facility is being expanded. Established in 2019 as a teaching garden for people with diabetes, the plot is a partnership between UnityPoint Health and the Cedar Falls Lions Club. It is managed by the Lions as part of their mission to provide resources for diabetes awareness and to encourage healthy eating and living.
Now UnityPoint Health has provided a 1.3-acre parcel for expanding the garden. Congdon, as systems manager, and horticulturist Ben Rindels, garden manager, are the Lions Club members overseeing the project’s development and maintenance. Lions members also volunteer their time and efforts to plant, water and weed, as well, often “working alongside diabetic patients from the endocrinology department,” Congdon said.
“Diabetes affects an estimated 10% of people in the country, which includes about 7 million undiagnosed cases,” said Dr. Dan Glascock, UnityPoint Health physician and sponsor of the garden. “Eating a low-fat, low-sugar diet, getting regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can help lower your risk of developing diabetes.”
The garden was carved out of a prairie planted when the facility opened. “Prairies need maintenance, but this wasn’t really tended and became a weed patch,” Congdon said.
After the area was cleared, screened black soil was brought in and spread by more than a dozen Lions Club volunteers using wheelbarrows and rakes, followed by spreading loads of mulch and gravel to create pathways.
Congdon designed the original garden featuring a combination of raised planters — “to encourage people to stretch and bend” — and garden beds – “so people can get down on their knees and back up again” — and row crops. The box planters were built on-site by Lions Club members.
He also has designed the expansion.
Fundraising is underway. Congdon said about $10,000 has already been raised, including $2,500 in seed money from Cedar Falls Lions Club, a $6,000 grant from Lions Club International Club to be a prototype for other projects to help fight diabetes, and donations from other Lions and the public.
Congdon is organizing an end-of-season event showcasing garden produce in chef-prepared dishes. Details will be announced at a later date.
An irrigation system and electricity will be added to the site. There will be more vegetables, a hoop house and eventually an orchard, said Congdon.
“We’re planning more boxes to the north so we can grow more varieties. We grow five or six varieties of tomatoes, and I’d like to add more. We’ll have space to grow many other vegetables like eggplant, which we didn’t have space for this season,” he explained. “Having a hoop house will allow us to start growing earlier and grow later, and we can hold classes there if we have inclement weather.”
It was Glascock’s idea to add an orchard, Congdon said. “He remembered his dad had an orchard when he was growing up. Fruit is important, too, so we’ll have a variety of fruit trees.”
Plans also include pollinator sites for bees and monarch butterflies.
Classes will offer garden basics to diabetics interested in learning to grow their own vegetables, as well as the importance of good nutrition. “You plant a seed, water it and it grows, and you have the satisfaction of harvesting your own produce. Research shows you’re more likely to eat the vegetables you’ve grown,” the master gardener explained.
He’s excited about creating an experimental plot, as well, where gardeners can try various growing techniques and vegetables. Paths and seating areas will be installed to invite visitors to stroll through the garden and linger.
“Anyone who is diabetic can come to the classes and have opportunities to sign up and work in the garden. If they help water and weed in the garden, they can share in the harvest.”