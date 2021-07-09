WATCH NOW: Teaching garden grows in size to educate diabetics on exercise, nutrition

Congdon is organizing an end-of-season event showcasing garden produce in chef-prepared dishes. Details will be announced at a later date.

An irrigation system and electricity will be added to the site. There will be more vegetables, a hoop house and eventually an orchard, said Congdon.

“We’re planning more boxes to the north so we can grow more varieties. We grow five or six varieties of tomatoes, and I’d like to add more. We’ll have space to grow many other vegetables like eggplant, which we didn’t have space for this season,” he explained. “Having a hoop house will allow us to start growing earlier and grow later, and we can hold classes there if we have inclement weather.”

It was Glascock’s idea to add an orchard, Congdon said. “He remembered his dad had an orchard when he was growing up. Fruit is important, too, so we’ll have a variety of fruit trees.”

Plans also include pollinator sites for bees and monarch butterflies.