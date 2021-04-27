WATCH NOW: Take plunge into nature while forest bathing at Hartman Reserve Nature Center

“There’s no right or wrong way to do it. Everything is open to their own interpretation. They’ll have the opportunity to share their thoughts with the others, if they want. It contributes to a sense of well-being.”

Hartman Reserve board member Kendra Wohlert was curious about “how forest bathing worked, if it was more than just a walk in the woods. The name has a sort of ‘woo-woo’ quality to it, but Connie put me at ease. It’s a very mindful walk through the forest that makes you slow down. It encourages you to be still inside yourself,” she said.

Retired teacher Jim Young took a session with Connie last fall and said he’d definitely do it again. “Just the time to sit and listen and watch and totally relax in such a beautiful place and leave refreshed. The different seasons would be awesome to experience. We’re so lucky to have this space in town where we can get away from the stress of work and life and whatever,” said Young.

The walk is accessible and can be adapted for anyone’s needs or physical challenges, including seniors and children. Teachers have told Svoboda that children return to the classroom more focused.