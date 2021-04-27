WATCH NOW: Take plunge into nature while forest bathing at Hartman Reserve Nature Center

CEDAR FALLS – You won’t need to bring a towel for forest bathing at Hartman Reserve Nature Center. You’ll be immersing yourself in nature, not submerging in water.
The experience is an invitation to slow down, become mindful and more deeply aware of your surroundings, said Hartman Development Coordinator Connie Svboda.
She is a certified forest therapy guide at Hartman Reserve. At 9 a.m. every second Sunday from March through November, Svboda can be found leading a group into the woods to commune with nature. The next session is May 9. It is free, but registration is due May 6.
Svoboda also guides one winter forest bathing activity in January or February – requiring snowshoes if there’s snow on the ground.
Whatever the season or weather, “it’s a walk, not a hike, meant to bring people into a state of awareness and relaxation,” Svboda said. “Humans and nature are entwined. We are part of nature, not separate from it. Nature is filled with beings – trees, insects, soil, rocks, leaves, plants, birds – that we share a relationship with.”
Forest bathing began in Japan in the 1980s, where it is known as “shinrin-yoku.” Research shows spending time in nature helps reduce stress, lowers blood pressure, boosts immune systems and produces other cognitive, psychological, emotional and physiological benefits.
Additionally, it has been documented that trees emit a substance called “phytoncides” that are produced to help plants and trees fend off insects and diseases. Humans inhale these compounds as they breathe, Svoboda said, which provide benefits to the immune system and increases the production of white blood cells that fight infection, viruses and cancers, according to scientific research.
In some ways, forest therapy and forest bathing share similarities. Forest therapy, however is a “structured and research-based framework for supporting healing and wellness” while in nature, she said.
Svoboda underwent extensive training in New Hampshire three years ago and organized the Hartman activity as a benefit to visitors. She credits Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, a Cedar Falls physician with a passion for integrative medicine, nature therapy and forest bathing, for encouraging her to seek certification.
Svoboda is a guide, not a therapist.
“I open the door to the forest and let nature do the therapy,” she explained. “We walk a short way into the woods, and while we walk, I encourage people to think about their first memory of being in nature, and when we stop I ask participants to introduce themselves and share their memory.”
Then Svoboda presents “a series of invitations” for people to focus their senses and unwind while “wandering around and exploring the immediate area. Some people sit down or lean against a tree and study what’s around them, texture of tree bark, the leaves, the color. They find a spot that speaks to them. A place that feels good where they can close their eyes and just be.
“There’s no right or wrong way to do it. Everything is open to their own interpretation. They’ll have the opportunity to share their thoughts with the others, if they want. It contributes to a sense of well-being.”
Hartman Reserve board member Kendra Wohlert was curious about “how forest bathing worked, if it was more than just a walk in the woods. The name has a sort of ‘woo-woo’ quality to it, but Connie put me at ease. It’s a very mindful walk through the forest that makes you slow down. It encourages you to be still inside yourself,” she said.
Retired teacher Jim Young took a session with Connie last fall and said he’d definitely do it again. “Just the time to sit and listen and watch and totally relax in such a beautiful place and leave refreshed. The different seasons would be awesome to experience. We’re so lucky to have this space in town where we can get away from the stress of work and life and whatever,” said Young.
The walk is accessible and can be adapted for anyone’s needs or physical challenges, including seniors and children. Teachers have told Svoboda that children return to the classroom more focused.
Forest bathing can result in profound self-reflection, Svoboda added. “The experience can open you up to really powerful feelings. I’ve seen people shed tears. Even during COVID, I could see smiles under the masks. It’s a healing journey and experience that stays with you for a few days.”