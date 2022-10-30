 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Symphony brings magic to life with 'Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone' in concert

CEDAR FALLS — Twenty years ago, audiences fell in love with the movie magic of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

On Friday, a new concert experience is being conjured up by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, featuring the first film in J.K. Rowling’s blockbuster franchise while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ Oscar-nominated score.

harry potter logo .jpeg

The event is at 7 p.m. in the Catherine Cassidy Gallagher Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

“It’s an incredible experience to watch the entire movie in high-definition and the soundtrack from end-to-end is played by a live orchestra,” said Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony conductor and artistic director.

jason-weinberger

Jason Weinberger

The Harry Potter film series continues to be popular, and parents who saw the film as kids are now watching it with their own kids. Viewing the film may be particularly poignant in the wizarding world since the Oct. 14 death of Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid, the half-giant and Harry’s friend, in all “Harry Potter” films.

Over the 20 years Weinberger has been on the podium, the symphony has performed soundtracks for documentaries, film classics and Halloween and Christmas movies.

harry potter and sorcerer's stone horizontal

'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone'

“This is our first shot at a big blockbuster-juggernaut, and interest in the community has been amazing,” he said.

A limited number of tickets are available as the concert is nearing a sell-out crowd. The Great Hall seats up to 1,680.

There will be 80 players on stage. “It’s our biggest orchestra of the year. We’ve added extra wind and brass players, two keyboards and a humongous percussion section. With the range of sound in the film, we need an incredible range of instruments on stage,” Weinberger explained.

harry potter sorcerer's stone vertical

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

He describes John Williams as “one of the masters of our time. His music is quite challenging, phenomenally virtuosic and difficult to play. Once the story starts rolling, we can’t let our attention stray for even a second. It’s incredibly taxing on musicians to stay engaged for an entire movie at one go.”

Presenting a concert like “Sorcerer’s Stone” tells the public that “the orchestra is contemporary, and we love to do music that’s from today, not just 200 years ago.

wcfsymphony 2-2021.jpg

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony conducted by Jason Weinberger. 

“Our challenge is uniting the long history of music with music that speaks to people’s experiences today and representing both well. Something like this gives an orchestra a different place in people’s lives,” Weinberger explained.

Tickets can be purchased online at wcfsymphony.org/events, by visiting the Gallagher Bluedorn’s UNItix box office, and by calling the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849 or the wcfsymphony office at (319) 273-3373.

