WATCH NOW: Sturgis Falls Celebration is back with "Visions of Summer"

CEDAR FALLS — The threat of rain couldn't dampen the spirits of festival goers Saturday for the return of the Sturgis Falls Celebration at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.

One year after being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the 45th annual weekend of free entertainment and activities, themed "Visions of Summer," kicked off Thursday with the Merriam’s Midway Shows carnival.

The usual heaping menu of music and merriment was offered up to enthusiastic revelers.

Things picked up on Friday with Kidsway Stage shows and musical performances at the Overman Park Bandshell and Gateway Park stages occurring throughout the day.

On Saturday morning, festivities resumed with the popular parade downtown as crowds lined the streets to see floats, bands and other attractions. Later, the lines for rides and food vendors at the carnival midway were packed despite a cloudy afternoon with occasional light rainfall.

A full list of Sunday's activities and entertainment can be found at www.sturgisfalls.org.

