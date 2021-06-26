 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Sturgis Falls Celebration is back with "Visions of Summer"
0 comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Sturgis Falls Celebration is back with "Visions of Summer"

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The threat of rain couldn't dampen the spirits of festival goers Saturday for the return of the Sturgis Falls Celebration at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.

One year after being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the 45th annual weekend of free entertainment and activities, themed "Visions of Summer," kicked off Thursday with the Merriam’s Midway Shows carnival.

Sturgis Falls Carnival

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The usual heaping menu of music and merriment was offered up to enthusiastic revelers.

Things picked up on Friday with Kidsway Stage shows and musical performances at the Overman Park Bandshell and Gateway Park stages occurring throughout the day. 

On Saturday morning, festivities resumed with the popular parade downtown as crowds lined the streets to see floats, bands and other attractions. Later, the lines for rides and food vendors at the carnival midway were packed despite a cloudy afternoon with occasional light rainfall.

A full list of Sunday's activities and entertainment can be found at www.sturgisfalls.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sturgis Falls Carnival

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News