WATCH NOW: Sturgis Falls Celebration is back with "Visions of Summer"

Kids spin around on the Tornado ride on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Kids ride on the carousel on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Carnival goers weave through the Clown Around house of mirrors on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Carnival goers ride the bumper cars on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Carnival goers play a fishing game on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Kids crawl through a bouncy house on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Kids enjoy a carnival ride on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
CEDAR FALLS — The threat of rain couldn't dampen the spirits of festival goers Saturday for the return of the Sturgis Falls Celebration at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.
One year after being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the 45th annual weekend of free entertainment and activities, themed "Visions of Summer," kicked off Thursday with the Merriam’s Midway Shows carnival.
The usual heaping menu of music and merriment was offered up to enthusiastic revelers.
Things picked up on Friday with Kidsway Stage shows and musical performances at the Overman Park Bandshell and Gateway Park stages occurring throughout the day.
On Saturday morning, festivities resumed with the popular parade downtown as crowds lined the streets to see floats, bands and other attractions. Later, the lines for rides and food vendors at the carnival midway were packed despite a cloudy afternoon with occasional light rainfall.
A full list of Sunday's activities and entertainment can be found at
www.sturgisfalls.org.
Carnivals goers play the water gun game on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Riders circle around on the Ferris wheel on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Kids enjoy a carnival ride on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Kids jump on trampolines on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
Kids crawl through a bouncy house on Saturday at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls.
