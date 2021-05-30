WATCH NOW: Strong resurgence predicted for summer activities, events in the Cedar Valley

The desire to get outdoors has driven attendance at George Wyth State Park. It was eighth on the list of Iowa’s most-visited state parks in 2020 with 502,629 visitors last year. That’s a 27% percent increase since 2019, said Park Manager Lori Eberhard. That tracks with a record 16.6 million visitors who frequented Iowa’s state parks last year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“And it’s going to be busy again this year. We’re seeing numbers up at least 10% higher than this time last year,” Eberhard said.

Campgrounds are going to be packed. “We have a few first come-first serve campsites that fill up quickly, and 75% that can be reserved from two to 90 days out. Don’t wait until the last minute because there won’t be any openings. That’s going to be true everywhere this summer – county, state and federal parks.”

George Wyth offers paved and soft multi-use trails that are linked to the 100-mile trail network within Waterloo and Cedar Falls, campgrounds and four lakes.

Water levels are low, so boaters should take heed.

“They haven’t been this low since 2012. It will take quite a bit to get back to normal. We’ve got warning signs posted at the boat dock,” Eberhard said.