WATCH NOW: Street party Sunday to benefit Cedar Valley Angels at Hudson's Well + Far Designs

HUDSON – A street party featuring live music, food trucks, kids activities and outdoor vendors will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Well + Far Designs, 326 Fourth St.
The event is a benefit for Cedar Valley Angels, an organization that offers support for children, youth and families in the foster care community. May is Foster Care Awareness Month.
Katie Farwell, owner and founder of the Hudson-based Well + Far Designs, is hosting the benefit as part of her company’s mission to help foster care and adoptive families and orphaned children.
“A lot of nonprofits took a hit with COVID-19 and are having a hard time recovering because they weren’t able to hold their fundraising events. With this being Foster Care Awareness Month, I knew I wanted to do something. I wanted to bring awareness for what Cedar Valley Angels are doing in the community,” said Farwell.
Farwell will open the doors to Well + Far Designs on Sunday with proceeds from the shop that afternoon – and the month of May – going to Cedar Valley Angels. Donations will be accepted.
Zachary Freedom will perform live, sponsored by Luke and Becky Bartlett of Oakridge Real Estate. The food truck lineup includes Big Head Burger, Rob’s Mini Donuts, Tin Cup Bus Stop and Midwest Sip. Outdoor vendors will include Scratch Cupcakery, Ember Road Designs, Craigmore Breads, Roitelet Clay and Twomorrows Acres.
Hatchlings and Hens is sponsoring craft activities for kids. Cost is $5.
There also are “impact” sponsors, Farwell said, who have pledged to make a donation directly to Cedar Valley Angels this month: Financial Resource Advisors, Driftless Style, MidIowa Cooperative, Bill Colwell Ford and Petersen Hudson Hardware.
Cedar Valley Angels is a relatively new organization officially launched in 2018 by Derek Kimball and his wife, Kristen.
“The saying that ‘it takes a village’ is true. You bring kids in from hard circumstances into a foster home, and you need intentional people to rally around those kids and families, to be in their corner, fighting for them,” said Derek Kimball, executive director, a 2010 University of Northern Iowa graduate and former math teacher at Hudson middle and high schools. He previously taught at East High School in Waterloo.
In 2012, the couple adopted two children, Viola and Gideon, through international adoption, and later a newborn, Charlotte, through domestic adoption. Through the process, the couple became involved in the adoptive and foster care community in the Cedar Valley. In 2017, they received their foster license and decided to start Cedar Valley Angels.
“We see a lot of foster families who are struggling. Sometime it’s just having someone to help with something as simple as picking up Johnny for soccer practice, or drop off a meal, or just listen. These kids and families need support, someone to come alongside and partner with them so kids have better outcomes,” Kimball explained.
Cedar Valley Angels offers three areas of support: intentional giving or providing resources, gifts and care packages; relationship building to promote healing and bonding; and mentoring, to empower youth to prepare for independent living and reaching their potential.
Love Box is CV Angel’s largest program which provides foster families, including caregivers, children in foster care and biological/adopted children, with “wraparound” community and holistic support. A volunteer spends quality time each month with a family, playing games, sharing a meal, providing care packages and “emotional support with a listening heart,” Kimball said.
The program requires a one-year commitment. There are presently 65 to 70 children with 20 families participating in the program.
Cedar Valley Angels recently launched Dare to Dream (for youths ages 15 to 22) and Dare to Dream Jr. (for youths ages 11 to 14) to provide one-on-one mentorships. The commitment is for 1 ½ years, although mentors matched with older youths are encouraged to remain until the child graduates from high school.
“You match a kid at 14, the rubber doesn’t hit the road until 18, when they age out of foster care. They need an advocate and role model and friend to provide practical support — like getting a driver’s permit — and emotional support,” Kimball explained.
“These kids need to hear words like ‘I believe in you’ and ‘I care,’ and for someone to be there for the milestone moments.”
For more information, visit cedarvalleyangels.org, or wellandfardesigns.com.
UNI grad student wheat pastes murals in downtown Cedar Falls
University of Northern Iowa graduate student Isaac Campbell stands in front of a mural Thursday in downtown Cedar Falls.
Isaac Campbell uses wheat paste to apply photos from the Fortepan Iowa database onto brick buildings Thursday in downtown Cedar Falls as part …
A photo of Jesse Cosby of Waterloo is displayed at the Tea Cellar on 209 State St. in Cedar Falls.
A photo from the Fortepan Iowa database is wheat pasted onto the exterior of Braceability at 115 E. Second St. in Cedar Falls.