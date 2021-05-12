WATCH NOW: Street party Sunday to benefit Cedar Valley Angels at Hudson's Well + Far Designs

Hatchlings and Hens is sponsoring craft activities for kids. Cost is $5.

There also are “impact” sponsors, Farwell said, who have pledged to make a donation directly to Cedar Valley Angels this month: Financial Resource Advisors, Driftless Style, MidIowa Cooperative, Bill Colwell Ford and Petersen Hudson Hardware.

Cedar Valley Angels is a relatively new organization officially launched in 2018 by Derek Kimball and his wife, Kristen.

“The saying that ‘it takes a village’ is true. You bring kids in from hard circumstances into a foster home, and you need intentional people to rally around those kids and families, to be in their corner, fighting for them,” said Derek Kimball, executive director, a 2010 University of Northern Iowa graduate and former math teacher at Hudson middle and high schools. He previously taught at East High School in Waterloo.

In 2012, the couple adopted two children, Viola and Gideon, through international adoption, and later a newborn, Charlotte, through domestic adoption. Through the process, the couple became involved in the adoptive and foster care community in the Cedar Valley. In 2017, they received their foster license and decided to start Cedar Valley Angels.