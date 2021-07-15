WATCH NOW: Stories from Wednesday nights storms

Forecasters warned Wednesday's atmospheric conditions were ripe for tornadoes.
They were correct.
Supercells, or severe thunderstorms that feature rotating winds that can produce hail and tornadoes, developed across the central and northeast parts of the state.
No deaths or injuries were reported from twisters that tore across the state, but storms damaged buildings, shredded trees, knocked down power lines and overturned vehicles.
Below, some of the people who lived through those storms relate their experiences.
Atlas Avenue and 250th Street, Shell Rock
Ken and Lorie Henning were at a relative’s house a mile from their home when the storm struck their farm at the intersection of 250th Street and Atlas Avenue, the farm that used to belong to Ken’s parents, the farm where he grew up.
“We saw some funnel-like activity, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen that out here. Didn’t think a whole lot about it,” Lorie said. When they saw debris swirling around and semis stopped in the nearby highway, they decided to check on their house.
“As soon as we drove in the driveway, I saw the house. Our house was still there. That was a relief,” she said. “Just like the three little pigs. They huffed and puffed, and they didn’t blow it down.”
The barn, built in 1934, also survived.
The rest of the farm was a different story.
Winds demolished the Hennings' main machine shed, usually the hub of activity for their crops and cattle farming operation, reducing it to a pile of wood and sheet metal. Their travel trailer was mixed in with the debris.
It was a good thing nothing was going on at the farm on Wednesday night, Lorie said. Normally everyone would gather machine shed when it started raining.
Also fortunately, all of their heavy equipment was in a separate shed that was largely spared by the storm. Part of that roof was peeled back, and their combine inside kept a wall from collapsing.
The storm also took their cattle shed and some grain bins.
The cows were in the yard. All survived, although a three sustained cuts from debris.
The winds picked up Lorie’s childhood playhouse -- which she brought to the farm when they moved in -- and slammed it against their brick home, shattering two windows.
“Those are material things. As long as nobody got hurt,” said Ken amid the buzz of chainsaws and roar of Bobcats and end loaders operated by a small army of friends and family to dismantle damaged trees and pile the remains of broken buildings.
Hilton Avenue, east of Waverly
Jason Carnes watched as the storm approached his home.
“I got the dogs in the basement and hunkered down,” said Carnes, who lives on Hilton Avenue outside of Waverly with his wife, Sheena.
He looked out a window.
“It was dark, ominous, lots of thunder claps and this weird noise. … I see the trees start to swirl, we lost power and I heard things snapping outside. It was different kind of wind. Never heard it before," he said.
Emerging, he walked about the house, surveying the fallen trees.
“All these trees that are around the house didn’t land on the house,” Jason Carnes said.
The ridge on the machine shed roof was torn off, a tree landed on the playset, but the house appears to be untouched.
Next door, Steve and Dani Duppong and their children rode out the winds in the cement storm shelter they added when they built the house four years ago. The tornado passed within 60 feet of the house, tearing through a stand of trees.
“It went right down our driveway there,” Steve Duppong said.
The winds tossed a trailer, ripped their canoe in half and lifted up the bike rack, scattering the children’s bikes into the woods.
“Everything that was in our yard is no longer in our yard,” Dani said.
The twister tried to tear the roof from their house, the pressure sucking in the soffits, bursting a window and blowing out the insolation. Winds also ripped shingles from the roof.
Dairy Queen, Oelwein
Two customers at the Dairy Queen on Rock Island Road had planned to head home as the storm approached Oelwein.
“We suggested it wasn’t a good idea for them to leave,” said employee Cierrah Harris.
Workers ushered the customers into the walk-in freezer where they took refuge with a few other employees.
Harris and two other workers sought shelter in the women’s bathroom.
“We felt the storm come through, which was really scary, and we heard glass break. And after it passed, we came out and saw all this mess,” Harris said.
The storm tore an air handling unit from the roof and dropped it in the back parking lot. The business was closed Thursday as employees focused on cleanup.
Oelwein High School
Winds pried at the roof of Oelwein High School, buckling it.
“On the main trunk of the school, the roof got sucked up. We got it tarped. … It looked like a tornado tried to suck it up, but it didn’t,” said Superintendent Josh Ehn.
The storm also blew out a few panels on the Future Farmers of America greenhouse in the side courtyard and overturned the FFA chicken coop.
“Our FFA students that take care of them and teacher were here in probably 15 minutes. All of the chickens were accounted for, and they got them re-cooped,” Ehn said.
The winds picked up the ticket booth at the football stadium, dragged it across the chain link fence and slammed it into the back of the bleachers. Metal from the back of the bleachers was also torn up and sent as far away at the water tower in the east end of town, Ehn said. There were significant gouges in the year-old track around the football field.
“Wild stuff, but I don’t think it’s anything that is going to prevent us from having school on the first day of school,” Ehn said.