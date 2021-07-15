WATCH NOW: Stories from Wednesday nights storms

The barn, built in 1934, also survived.

The rest of the farm was a different story.

Winds demolished the Hennings' main machine shed, usually the hub of activity for their crops and cattle farming operation, reducing it to a pile of wood and sheet metal. Their travel trailer was mixed in with the debris.

It was a good thing nothing was going on at the farm on Wednesday night, Lorie said. Normally everyone would gather machine shed when it started raining.

Also fortunately, all of their heavy equipment was in a separate shed that was largely spared by the storm. Part of that roof was peeled back, and their combine inside kept a wall from collapsing.

The storm also took their cattle shed and some grain bins.

The cows were in the yard. All survived, although a three sustained cuts from debris.

The winds picked up Lorie’s childhood playhouse -- which she brought to the farm when they moved in -- and slammed it against their brick home, shattering two windows.