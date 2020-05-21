WATCH NOW: Stores remain accessible as downtown Cedar Falls streetscape project continues

Currently, there are sidewalk closures on the south side of Third Street and in front of 302 Main St. The Third Street sidewalk will be closed for six to eight weeks as reconstruction work begins. At 302 Main, a building is being constructed that requires the closure for three weeks.

After the streetscape work was approved by the Cedar Falls City Council in early February, the project got a two-week early start March 31 at the height of pandemic-related shutdowns.

“Basically, the original plan before COVID was do a half block at a time,” said Husiman. Instead, the city worked with contractor K. Cunningham Construction to do the eight-foot width of brick pavers throughout the project area before moving onto other components to ensure access to businesses during the rest of the construction.

That was done at the start of this week with the exception of work still to be completed on the intersections, crosswalks and curb cut ramps.

Ben Claypool, a city civil engineer, said with installation of fiber optic lines and electric circuits, “there’s pretty involved underground work” to be done in those areas. He noted that the eight-foot width of the walkway closest to the buildings was the simplest section to complete.