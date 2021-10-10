WATCH NOW: State marching band festival features 17 eastern Iowa bands

WATERLOO — Marching bands from across eastern Iowa showcased their talents on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The State Marching Band Festival, hosted by Waterloo West High School, as it does every other year, featured 17 bands competing in four classes.

Class 4A, with competition from bands in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, featured Cedar Valley bands Waterloo West, Waterloo East and Cedar Falls.

Bands compete in front of judges who give each band a score on a scale of one to five, as opposed to competing against other bands. This year, West, East and Cedar Falls high schools each scored a one, or superior, on that scale.

For more results on the festival and the Bands of America regional marching band competition held at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, read Tuesday’s edition of the Courier.

