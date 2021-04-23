WATCH NOW: Spring blooms are living memorial in Hearst Center for the Arts Sculpture Garden

CEDAR FALLS – Spring is bursting with color in the sculpture garden at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Thousands of daffodils, grape hyacinths, crocuses, squills, tulips and other spring-flowering bulbs are creating an ever-changing display for the public to enjoy.

For Brad Mattocks, each bloom represents a joyful tribute to his late husband, Jerod Miller.

Mattocks, a master gardener and retired special education teacher at River Hills School, planted thousands of bulbs last fall with the help of four volunteers, including city of Cedar Falls staffer Kim Armstrong.

“It was a healing thing to plant them, knowing they’ll return year after year,” Mattocks said.

Miller died Feb 26, 2020, after having undergone heart surgery. He was 49. “He’d been home just one day, went out for walk and died,” Mattocks said.

Devastated by the loss and unable to hold a memorial service as the coronavirus pandemic began, “I needed to do something,” he said.