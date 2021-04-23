WATCH NOW: Spring blooms are living memorial in Hearst Center for the Arts Sculpture Garden

CEDAR FALLS – Spring is bursting with color in the sculpture garden at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Thousands of daffodils, grape hyacinths, crocuses, squills, tulips and other spring-flowering bulbs are creating an ever-changing display for the public to enjoy.
For Brad Mattocks, each bloom represents a joyful tribute to his late husband, Jerod Miller.
Mattocks, a master gardener and retired special education teacher at River Hills School, planted thousands of bulbs last fall with the help of four volunteers, including city of Cedar Falls staffer Kim Armstrong.
“It was a healing thing to plant them, knowing they’ll return year after year,” Mattocks said.
Miller died Feb 26, 2020, after having undergone heart surgery. He was 49. “He’d been home just one day, went out for walk and died,” Mattocks said.
Devastated by the loss and unable to hold a memorial service as the coronavirus pandemic began, “I needed to do something,” he said.
Miller had worked as a mortgage server at Veridian Credit Union. “They gave me a lot of memorial money, plus I had other memorials, and I wanted to do something with it. I’m the gardener, and Jerod helped me with the yardscape and mowing the yard. He liked to give me flowers. We’re very involved at the Hearst, and we both enjoyed the sculpture garden a lot,” said Mattocks.
He used the memorial funds to order bulbs in bulk from his favorite, reliable Dutch nursery source. “All of the flowers we planted I’ve had success with in my own garden and put on a good show – “King Alfred” and “Ice Follies” daffodils, the yellow and white species tulip (T. tarda), and we planted a lot of squill. I chose bulbs that are good for multiplying and naturalizing, and I consulted with Kim.”
He also planted foxtail lilies that won’t bloom until early summer.
Volunteers spent two or three days in the garden on crisp autumn days, while Mattocks devoted five days to the project. The process gave him time to grieve and to celebrate his husband’s life and their life together.
After the spring show is over, Mattocks will continue creating flower arrangements using cut flowers from his own garden and vases from his extensive collection and deliver them for display at the Hearst Center. He also belongs to Thursday Painters, which meets at the arts center.