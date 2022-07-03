WATCH NOW: Spinning, flying and flipping through Waterloo's new theme park

WATERLOO — Courier staff members headed to Lost Island Themepark’s media day Tuesday to check out the rides at the newly opened attraction.

Each reporter found their sweet spot in one of the five themed worlds that make up the park. Following are impressions of what they experienced, often while flying through the air, shooting down a track, spinning or flipping – likely all accompanied by some screams.

Vibrant, thrilling

Maria Kuiper: Stepping into the theme park felt very welcoming, similar to how I’d feel walking into a bigger amusement park like Disney World or Busch Gardens. The vibrancy of the park’s surroundings and its soundtrack reeled me in and continued to engage my senses throughout the visit.

The kids’ section — Tamariki — is very inviting with playful colors and cute critters! This world is reminiscent of Candy Land, but I think I’m probably too old to be caught in the Tamariki world.

The color of the paths and the sound of music changed as I walked through the park.

As shades shifted from pastels to wispy blues and purples, I found myself in Udara, the air realm. Udara definitely has the biggest, most thrilling rides of any section of the park. It contains rides like the Skyborne Drop Tower, the purple Nopuko Air Coaster and Amara Aviators – my personal favorite.

The roller coaster is definitely not for first-time coaster riders! My feet dangled as I went upside-down at least five times (the Lost Island website says five, but it felt like a lot more to me).

My favorite, the aviator ride, put me in control. I sat in a chair and “flapped” the panels on either side of me. Once the chair got high enough, I could flap the wings in a correct rhythm and do as many barrel rolls as I liked.

On the complete opposite end of the ride spectrum is Volkanu: Quest for the Golden Idol. The track the ride follows took us through a cave to save the spirits of the theme park. We put on glasses that made the animated characters come to life.

There were points in the ride where my car stopped and monsters kept coming at me. I had to shoot them with laser guns we were equipped with. I didn’t think this ride would be that interesting but it ended up being one of my favorites.

Apart from the rides, all of the staff and guides seemed to really love what they did and made the visit much more special!

Cowardly comfort

Andy Milone: Lost Island Themepark offered the perfect amount of fun and thrill for me, as I think it would for others who describe themselves as scaredy-cats but also have some thirst for adventure.

I was delighted to discover Mura, the park’s “fire” world – where Shaman’s Curse, Rokava and Mura Fury stood ready to welcome my somewhat cowardly self.

While on Shaman’s Curse, I was one of a dozen or so people sitting on bicycle-like seats on a circular disc with wheels that spun while traveling back and forth up two slopes and over a central hump.

The speed is not too quick. The ride kept me relatively close to the ground. And I enjoyed the view of the park. I was never worried once about falling off and, thus, I had time to breathe, smile, and scream to the heavens.

Rokava took it up a notch, but it wasn’t too extreme. I was willing to give it a try. The most intimidating part about it was actually the big scary volcano monster in the backdrop.

I took a seat in what looked like a stadium bleacher. Despite it being detached from the lava-loving creature, it felt like his arm had picked me up and was moving me through the air rambunctiously – like a child with a toy airplane.

I felt higher up above the ground than when I was riding Shaman’s Curse and discovered along the way that this ride is not consistent in terms of its path through the air.

It had lots of sudden twists and jerks as well as some FLIPPING.

Mura Fury is a giant pendulum. I and others strapped into seats arranged in a circle, rocked back and forth until we got higher and higher and eventually past the point of no return. In other words, we did a full 360-degree vertical flip and were upside down for a few seconds while spinning slowly horizontally.

I’d say this ride was more therapeutic because I could enjoy being in motion. Similar to Shaman’s Curse, it provided some predictability and kept me at ease.

Flights of fancy

Donald Promnitz: The innovations of the people of Udara took them to the heavens. That was before the fall, though.

Now, the Udarans are consigned to the ground in Northeast Iowa. They haven’t given up on their ambitions to get back in the air — and they’re happy to use willing park-goers as test subjects on their newest experiments. That included me.

The rides in the air-themed Udara section include Nopuko Air Coaster, the Dream Spinner, the Skyborne Drop Tower and Amara Aviators. As a kid who grew up in California with some of the best roller coasters in America — and as someone with a lifelong love of aviation — I was more than satisfied.

Skyborne took me and the other riders 185 feet into the air before a sudden drop back down to Earth. Then came the Nopuko Air Coaster, which hurled me through the air while safely strapped into my seat — and still allowed for plenty of flips and twists.

Finally, there’s the Amara Aviators — a set of 12 individual, winged pods with controls on the wings. Pushing them up and down, I had control over my seat to spin and roll at my leisure. It took a couple of tries but, once mastered, it became my personal favorite.

All in all, if you like rides and love flight, don’t skip out on your chance to be an Udaran test pilot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0