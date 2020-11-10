WATCH NOW: Soldier served in Afghanistan on special female engagement team

In high school in Fayette County, Olivia McBride considered herself one of the quiet kids, not in the most popular circles. When kids found out she was enlisting in the National Guard after graduation, she said many told her she couldn’t do it, that she wouldn’t make it.
McBride ignored all of it, enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard at age 17 and found herself deployed (July 2010-August 2011) to Afghanistan within eight months after completing basic training. She was one of nine women in her platoon stationed at a remote base in Afghanistan and joined a group of female soldiers who had to search Afghan women for weapons at traffic check points.
She said the experience was incredible with the bonds she made with fellow soldiers, gave her a bigger understanding of various cultures of the world, and taught her a lot about herself.
Now 29, she lives outside Des Moines where she is a staff sergeant (E-6) working full-time for the Iowa Army National Guard as a logistics instructor at the Sustainment Training Center on Camp Dodge in Johnston. She deployed a second time to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
McBride wanted to be a soldier since she was in elementary school and watched Veterans Day programs at school. “I wanted to wear a uniform. It wasn’t in my family history. I just wanted to do it. I wanted to serve our country, “she said.
Her time to do that came rather quickly. When she enlisted, she was told her National Guard unit — 133rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion — based in Waterloo was scheduled to be deployed, but there was no timetable. She went out to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and then on to advanced basic training in Virginia, where she was one of six females and 30 men.
“I’ve always been treated like the little sister in the platoon because of my young age and my kind heart. They’ve just taken me under their wing and guided me along, picked on me and been there for me,” she recalls of her days working alongside men.
Trained as an automated logistics specialist, her job was to track and order parts for mechanics on vehicles readying for combat.
When she came back to her Iowa unit, she was told they would be deployed in eight months and to get her affairs in order. She was assigned to Echo Company on the maintenance platoon. Her battalion had a large send-off from the UNI-Dome and they bused to Camp Shelby, Miss., and then flew to California for advanced training.
They eventually flew to Bagram Air Force Base and then to Jalalabad Air Field where her group was broken off and sent to Mahtar Lam in northern Afghanistan, a much smaller air field.
For nine months, she helped the mechanics with vehicle parts, learned how to live in a remote location and yearned for letters from home and Skype video calls with family. She learned that often Afghan civilian truck drivers bringing supplies to the base did not want to deal with a female soldier. She learned how to spend free time making friends with those around her. Attacks by air were a concern but something they learned to deal with.
Then an opportunity came to join the female engagement team to help the infantry at traffic check points. Because Afghan insurgents knew that females could not be searched, there was a concern that men were dressing like women to get through check points. The Army decided to develop a system to search the women by using female soldiers. Women were brought in a makeshift dressing room where two female soldiers searched her clothing while a male interpreter stood outside the door.
“(The female sergeant) and I had to work with each other with verbal cues and looks so if we were ever in a situation that we needed to flee the area,” she recalled.
Sometimes it was frantic as frightened women not understanding what was going on tried to flee them. But she never found any weapons. She also was sent out on a mission where infantry was going to breach the home of supposed IED makers and she was needed to search the females inside. It was an intense night for the soldiers and she rode back in the vehicle with the male prisoners.
It was also near the time of the very lowest point of the mission, when word was received of the death of Spc. Donny Nichols of Shell Rock, who was killed by a roadside IED on April 3, 2011. She attended a 21-round salute on the base for Nichols and the sad ceremony they held on his behalf.
McBride initially went to the University of Northern Iowa after leaving the Guard. She took a job in Des Moines in 2014 working in her career field (therapeutic recreation). “That job was good, but I knew that something was missing from my life. I needed something more fulfilling. So I reached out to the full-time Guard Community for guidance and was given the opportunity to work full-time for such a great organization,” she said.
She deployed with the 186th Military Police Company to Guantanamo Bay in 2018-19 where she did human resources for a unit of military police. “I made sure they got paid, promoted and awarded correctly,” she said.
She now teaches soldiers from all over the U.S. on logistics and maintenance processes as well as the software that is used to inventory/create work orders/track maintenance/maintain military drivers’ licenses.
She still cherishes the return home by buses from Fort McCoy and the escort from the Patriot Guard.
“The tears just start flowing because you are home.”
