WATCH NOW: Soldier served in Afghanistan on special female engagement team

Then an opportunity came to join the female engagement team to help the infantry at traffic check points. Because Afghan insurgents knew that females could not be searched, there was a concern that men were dressing like women to get through check points. The Army decided to develop a system to search the women by using female soldiers. Women were brought in a makeshift dressing room where two female soldiers searched her clothing while a male interpreter stood outside the door.

“(The female sergeant) and I had to work with each other with verbal cues and looks so if we were ever in a situation that we needed to flee the area,” she recalled.

Sometimes it was frantic as frightened women not understanding what was going on tried to flee them. But she never found any weapons. She also was sent out on a mission where infantry was going to breach the home of supposed IED makers and she was needed to search the females inside. It was an intense night for the soldiers and she rode back in the vehicle with the male prisoners.

It was also near the time of the very lowest point of the mission, when word was received of the death of Spc. Donny Nichols of Shell Rock, who was killed by a roadside IED on April 3, 2011. She attended a 21-round salute on the base for Nichols and the sad ceremony they held on his behalf.