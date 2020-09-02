WATCH NOW: Snow way out: No escaping winter weather prognostications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If a cow has thick hair growing on the nape of its neck, if pigs are gathering sticks, spiders spinning larger-than-normal webs and corn husks are thicker than normal, then the coming winter is likely to be cold and cruel. Or trust the woolly caterpillar — if it’s brown band is narrow, it will be snowy; wide and it will be mild; or really fuzzy, then winter will be really cold.

You might have better luck prognosticating this winter’s weather using folklore and old wives’ tales, given that predictions in the 2021 issues of “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” and “The Farmers’ Almanac” are polar opposites.

While it’s still a few months out, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” is predicting a warmer-than-usual winter throughout the U.S., with “uncommonly chilly temperatures (mostly) limited to western states and Maine.” For Iowa, the forecast is “not so cold, not too wet,” while parts of the Midwest will be “more wet than white.” Significant, above-average snowfall is predicted for Wisconsin and parts of Michigan and Alaska, as well as the High Plains and northeastern states.