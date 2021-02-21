WATCH NOW: Single mom becomes first-time homeowner through 'Framing Hope' partnership

Framing Hope is the brainchild of Ali Parrish, Habitat executive director, and Karin Rowe, House of Hope executive director. It began as a conversation about “some of the gaps between what we do and what they do, and was there a way to take a portion of what we do and what Habitat does and bridging them,” Rowe recalled.

Parrish said both organizations’ missions “are very aligned in some of the principles in the way House of Hope works and the way Habitat works. So we decided, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’”

Alston was determined to succeed, although it was difficult at times. She balanced her job at Target Distribution Center with being a caring mom to her two children, a son and daughter, and meeting the requirements of both organizations. That included participating in a financial mentoring program.

“Paris has been a joy and an inspiration to all of us at House of Hope. She was the first of many to go through our financial mentoring program. She put her whole self into breaking every barrier she faced. Homeownership was the final step to her dream of self-sufficiency for her and her beautiful kiddos,” said Susan Backes, House of Hope enhanced case manager.