WATCH NOW: Single mom becomes first-time homeowner through 'Framing Hope' partnership

WATERLOO — Paris Alston is still overjoyed.
Even now, several weeks after the single mom was handed the keys to her first home, she pulls into the garage after work feeling proud and happy.
“It’s mine,” she said, laughing. “This is one of my biggest dreams, to own a home.”
The new home is located in the Walnut Neighborhood. Dedication took place Feb. 9.
Alston was part of the Framing Hope pilot program with Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity and House of Hope. The dual enrollment program provides a pathway to homeownership for single mothers by pairing case management at House of Hope, which assists single moms in finding stable employment and gaining financial literacy, and Iowa Heartland’s Homeownership Program.
Habitat requires the potential homeowner to invest 300 sweat equity hours and take 10 weeks of homebuyer education courses. Its mission is to build and refurbish housing that is stable and affordable for local low-income families. House of Hope is a nonprofit two-year transitional program for homeless single mothers and their children.
On the day Alston took possession of their new home, her children couldn’t stop jumping up and down in excitement. “They were excited to have their own separate bedrooms for the first time. They ran from door to door through the house. My mom, my brother and sister, they’re all proud of me.”
Framing Hope is the brainchild of Ali Parrish, Habitat executive director, and Karin Rowe, House of Hope executive director. It began as a conversation about “some of the gaps between what we do and what they do, and was there a way to take a portion of what we do and what Habitat does and bridging them,” Rowe recalled.
Parrish said both organizations’ missions “are very aligned in some of the principles in the way House of Hope works and the way Habitat works. So we decided, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’”
Alston was determined to succeed, although it was difficult at times. She balanced her job at Target Distribution Center with being a caring mom to her two children, a son and daughter, and meeting the requirements of both organizations. That included participating in a financial mentoring program.
“Paris has been a joy and an inspiration to all of us at House of Hope. She was the first of many to go through our financial mentoring program. She put her whole self into breaking every barrier she faced. Homeownership was the final step to her dream of self-sufficiency for her and her beautiful kiddos,” said Susan Backes, House of Hope enhanced case manager.
Cedar Valley Home Builders Association members built the home as part of Iowa Heartland’s Homebuilders’ Blitz. Revitalizing the Walnut neighborhood has been a particular focus for Iowa Heartland for the past several years. House of Hope also has deep roots in the neighborhood, as well, operating from two older homes on Walnut Street before moving into its new facility in 2018 at 845 W. Fourth St.
“We feel so privileged to be a part of Paris’ journey as she steps into this new role of homeowner. The stability rooted in her home will allow her to build wealth and ensure her children have the resources they need to be to be successful and secure,” said Parrish.
Framing Hope is a collaboration, she explained. “We know and respect each other’s programs and we’re committed to determining a way to work together for benefit of the families. We love to see that stability and transformation, that is truly our goal and to be able to reserve one or two spots every year for a family in the Framing Hope program willing to make the leap like Paris, we love it,” she explained.
Rowe agreed. “Paris has taught us a lot through this process, the importance in the long term to empower someone better, faster and deeper. Homeownership is a huge deal. Habitat is not an easy program, not a handout in anyway. It will change your life, and now we hope to repeat that success with the next woman who thinks homeownership is not within her reach.”
Alston couldn’t be happier.
“It’s been a long journey and a great ending. I had a lot of people backing me. I’m still surprised and stunned that it was happening to me,” she said.
And putting in the sweat equity for Habitat wasn’t as hard as she thought it would be. “The regulars and volunteers made it fun to learn. Give me a hammer and some nails — they made me feel like I can build anything.”
Find more information on Iowa Heartland at WeBuildHabitat.org,or call 235-9946. To learn more about House of Hope, go to HouseOfHopeCCD.org, or call 232-3823.