WATCH NOW: Silent prayer vigil brings hundreds to Waverly park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Hundreds converged Wednesday evening in Kohlmann Park for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silent prayer.

That’s the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck during a May 25 arrest, killing him. The vigil was timed to honor the memory of Floyd, who was black, and call out “the sin of racism” that led to his death.

Wartburg College track coach Marcus Newsom, who organized the event, said before the silent prayer began that he wanted to identify “what has happened in our community and world” in recent weeks. A global protest movement has emerged sparked by Floyd’s death, demanding greater accountability for police and declaring the worth of black lives.

Newsom, who is black, noted that he and his wife, Stephanie, raised three biracial sons in Waverly as well as a daughter who passed away. He recounted how his grandmother worried about his mother and how his mom, even today, worries about him all “because of the sin of racism. Now Stephanie and I worry about our boys because of the sin of racism.”

He also noted that Wednesday was the fifth anniversary of nine black people being murdered in a Charleston, S.C., church. The churchgoers were “shot while attending a Bible study because of the sin of racism,” said Newsom.