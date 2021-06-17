WATCH NOW: Serious injuries reported in Waterloo crash Thursday morning

WATERLOO – At least one person was seriously injured when he was apparently thrown from a van during a two-vehicle collision in Waterloo Thursday morning.

The identities and conditions of people involved in the crash weren’t immediately available, but Waterloo police said two people from the van were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The accident happened at the intersection of Sergeant and Martin roads, and initial reports were that a van with Tama County plates was heading north into town when it and a sport utility vehicle collided. The van rolled and came to a rest in the southbound lanes, and at least one person was ejected.

The crash remains under investigation by Waterloo police.

