WATCH NOW: Seeing a pattern: UNI Gallery of Art virtual show features 48 student artworks

CEDAR FALLS – An art gallery curator will carefully select a visually dynamic or interesting painting, sculpture or other artwork and place it at the best angle to draw visitors through the door. The hope is, once inside the gallery, the visitor will be engaged and stay to walk through the entire exhibit.

It’s not so different in the virtual world.

“In a virtual art gallery, you still need a story or narrative that will pull you in and the visual imagery that will take you through the online gallery,” said Darrell Taylor, director of the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art.

There should be plenty of clicks for a new virtual gallery featuring student artwork from throughout the state. “Structure, Invention and Surprise/Explorations of Pattern by Secondary Students: The Elena Diane Curris Biennial Design Exhibition” is available for viewing now through March 29 at https://gallery.uni.edu.

The show features 48 artworks by middle through high school students from throughout the Cedar Valley, as well as Des Moines, Osceola, Postville, Kalona, Ogden, Elkader and other Iowa communities.