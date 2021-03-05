WATCH NOW: Seeing a pattern: UNI Gallery of Art virtual show features 48 student artworks

CEDAR FALLS – An art gallery curator will carefully select a visually dynamic or interesting painting, sculpture or other artwork and place it at the best angle to draw visitors through the door. The hope is, once inside the gallery, the visitor will be engaged and stay to walk through the entire exhibit.
It’s not so different in the virtual world.
“In a virtual art gallery, you still need a story or narrative that will pull you in and the visual imagery that will take you through the online gallery,” said Darrell Taylor, director of the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art.
There should be plenty of clicks for a new virtual gallery featuring student artwork from throughout the state. “Structure, Invention and Surprise/Explorations of Pattern by Secondary Students: The Elena Diane Curris Biennial Design Exhibition” is available for viewing now through March 29 at https://gallery.uni.edu.
The show features 48 artworks by middle through high school students from throughout the Cedar Valley, as well as Des Moines, Osceola, Postville, Kalona, Ogden, Elkader and other Iowa communities.
Curator Samantha Goss organized the competition in the fall for sixth- through 12th-graders, providing art teachers with entry forms and materials for introducing their students to patterns and their uses, as well as showing how objects, types and forms had been transformed into patterns by designers and artists. She also included visual examples for inspiration.
“I wanted to encourage students to move away from highly structured patterns and be freer in their work. Abstraction is difficult for adults, so you can imagine it is especially difficult if you’re in the sixth grade. As the entries came in, I could begin to tell that students were coming up with some awesome ways to think about patterns,” Goss explained.
One ninth-grade classroom submitted a collaborative effort, while other young artists worked individually or in groups. One student offered a three-dimensional example by decorating a ceramic vase with various organic patterns.
“Students also shared what inspired them to create their designs,” Goss said. The artwork, statements and context presented in the virtual exhibition share insight into how form and concept find unique balance in each piece.
Based on an idea proposed by former UNI President Constantine (Deno) Curris and Jo Hern Curris, this exhibition was originally conceptualized by UNI Professor Emeritus Phil Fass.
The series, which began in fall 2018, is named in memory of their daughter, Elena Diane Curris (1977-2015). Elena lived in Cedar Falls and attended the UNI Price Laboratory School during the years her father was president of the university. Throughout her life, she was deeply interested in design. The long-term support for this series is made possible by a generous endowment from the Curris family to promote the excellence of graphic design education at UNI.
Taylor was surprised to receive nearly 50 entries for the student competition. “Frankly, I expected entries to be down because there wasn’t going to be an in-person show. I’m impressed by the creativity. I think it will impress anyone who scrolls through the virtual gallery,” he said.
'Teacher | Student' share gallery space at Hearst Center
The 'Teacher | Student' exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls features 17 regional and nationally-known artists.
“The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor.
It runs through March 28.