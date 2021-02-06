WATCH NOW: Second Chance partnership gives some local shelter dogs a 'new leash on life'

WAVERLY -- Sally trotted at a steady pace on the treadmill, a goofy grin on her broad, toothy face and her tail wagging from side to side.
That tail never stopped moving as Scott Dewey paused the machine, released Sally’s leash and led her into the center of the room. He sat down and motioned to Sally. She promptly sat down, and then slowly sank to the floor and rolled over a belly scratch, tail never missing a beat.
An exuberant pit bull mix, Sally hasn’t always been so well-mannered – and she’s still learning. Sally is the unofficial mascot for a new partnership between Cedar Bend Humane Society and Rock River Pet Resort in Waverly, owned by Dewey.
Second Chance: A New Leash on Life is a program that will give shelter dogs like Sally a good foundation of kind, patient and consistent training that addresses such specific behavioral issues as anxiety, fear, skittishness, jumping up and lack of socialization.
“Sally is super-loving and wants to please, but she’s a big, strong dog that can bowl you over. She’s just a couple of years old and overly energetic, a little mouthy with pulling on your clothes and the leash. She was also getting anxious and reactive. She came to the shelter in May and is one of the dogs that’s been there the longest,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director.
Last year, CBHS adopted out 871 dogs. Thirty-one dogs were returned for behavior issues.
“Dogs like Sally get passed over by potential adopters because she doesn’t show well. I don’t think she’s ever had any kind of training. Training with Scott is teaching her good behavior and to overcome her fears. We want to find her the right home.”
She also hopes the training will remove the stigma that shelter dogs don’t make good family members. “It’s not the dog’s fault they haven’t been trained or socialized. We often don’t know their past, the conditions they lived in, if they were neglected or abused."
Sally is one of three dogs receiving training at Rock River. There’s also Koda, a Chesapeake Bay retriever who was super-fearful, and Teddy, a 4- or 5-month-old border collie who is already being adopted. Teddy was terrified of people, but conversely, also suffers from separation anxiety.
"Not just crying, but it sounded like screaming. It was heartbreaking to hear," Gardner said. "But he’s really opened up and is responding to training."
Dewey got involved because he’s a believer in “training good dog citizens. A big part of this is that it gives every dog a chance to find a home. That’s what really hit me, when you think about the life of a shelter dog. We can help change a dog’s life,” he explained.
He has a wealth of experience as a dog trainer and behavior specialist. Dewey founded Rock River Retrievers in Waverly in 2000, training retrievers for national competition. In 2011, he launched the non-profit Retrieving Freedom to train service dogs for autistic children and veterans. In 2020, he returned to Rock River and renamed it Rock River Pet Resort to reflect its range of services from day care and spa treatments to lodging and training.
“Dogs are happiest when they understand the rules and the rules are consistent. That helps them to be happy, well-adjusted dogs,” Dewey said.
CBHS spends thousands of dollars on medical care for animals that come into the shelter. “The community is very supportive about helping us fund that treatment with their donations. But the training component is never really addressed,” Gardner explained.
Staff and volunteers spend time walking and interacting with the dogs, but in a shelter setting it’s impossible to give each dog the individualized attention it may need to be socialized or learn good behavior. Dogs are temperament-tested at CBHS, but not all dogs at the shelter will need training through the Second Chance program, Gardner said.
A generous anonymous donor provided funding specifically earmarked for training that paid for Sally, Koda and Teddy’s two-week training sessions. Dewey also reduced his rates for CBHS.
CBHS is hoping other donors will step forward to help continue the program.
“The cost for one dog to go for two weeks of training is $502. Adopters of a dog receiving Second Chance training will be asked to be responsible for paying a one-time $80 consultation fee with Dewey, as well as the adoption fee that covers medical, microchip and spay/neuter.
The consultation is a one-hour, one-on-one session. “They’ll learn all the great things their new dog knows. After their training session, the dog will be ready to go home with their new family.” Gardner said. “I know it’s a little more money for adopters, but it really is a great deal. They are receiving $1,000 worth of obedience training and a private instruction class for 80 bucks.”
To make a donation to the Second Chance: A New Leash on Life program, visit www.cedarbendhumane.org.