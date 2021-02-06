WATCH NOW: Second Chance partnership gives some local shelter dogs a 'new leash on life'

“Dogs like Sally get passed over by potential adopters because she doesn’t show well. I don’t think she’s ever had any kind of training. Training with Scott is teaching her good behavior and to overcome her fears. We want to find her the right home.”

She also hopes the training will remove the stigma that shelter dogs don’t make good family members. “It’s not the dog’s fault they haven’t been trained or socialized. We often don’t know their past, the conditions they lived in, if they were neglected or abused."

Sally is one of three dogs receiving training at Rock River. There’s also Koda, a Chesapeake Bay retriever who was super-fearful, and Teddy, a 4- or 5-month-old border collie who is already being adopted. Teddy was terrified of people, but conversely, also suffers from separation anxiety.

"Not just crying, but it sounded like screaming. It was heartbreaking to hear," Gardner said. "But he’s really opened up and is responding to training."

Dewey got involved because he’s a believer in “training good dog citizens. A big part of this is that it gives every dog a chance to find a home. That’s what really hit me, when you think about the life of a shelter dog. We can help change a dog’s life,” he explained.