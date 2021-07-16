WATCH NOW: Search continues for missing Waterloo man

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to look for a Waterloo man who was last seen weeks ago.

Waterloo police have been searching the banks of the Cedar River between the Riverview Recreational Area off of Mitchell Avenue and the Highway 20 interchange on Wednesday and Thursday looking for Darrin R. Lenton.

Firefighters have been searching the river with boats, and they will likely continue over the weekend.

Lenton, 49, was last heard from on July 3, investigators said. He had placed calls to friends, and phone traffic pinged to the area along the Cedar where the search is concentrated, police said.

Lenton is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and 213 pounds.

