 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Search continues for missing Waterloo man
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Search continues for missing Waterloo man

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities continue to look for a Waterloo man who was last seen weeks ago. 

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to look for a Waterloo man who was last seen weeks ago.

Waterloo police have been searching the banks of the Cedar River between the Riverview Recreational Area off of Mitchell Avenue and the Highway 20 interchange on Wednesday and Thursday looking for Darrin R. Lenton.

Darrin R. Lenton

Darrin R. Lenton

Firefighters have been searching the river with boats, and they will likely continue over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lenton, 49, was last heard from on July 3, investigators said. He had placed calls to friends, and phone traffic pinged to the area along the Cedar where the search is concentrated, police said.

Lenton is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and 213 pounds.

3 months of local news for just $1
Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

River search for missing man, July 16, 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News