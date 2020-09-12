WATCH NOW: Scarecrow Strolls bring thrills, chills and fun to metro area

If, as the saying goes, “Every scarecrow has a secret ambition to terrorize,” the metro area is in for a real fright. Even a murder of crows will think twice about roosting on these flapping-armed, pumpkin-headed straw people gathering for the harvest season.
At least 70 or more scarecrows will populate paths, patches, beds, borders and forest at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden now through Oct. 31. In downtown Cedar Falls, up to 50 scarecrows will be hobnobbing with shoppers and diners along the Parkade and surrounding streets Sept. 25 to Oct. 10.
Scarecrows are a unifying theme for the annual Fall Harvest Festival at the CV Arboretum, said executive director Rob Pruitt. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the arboretum to cancel their largest fundraiser of the year, but organizers knew displaying scarecrows would keep visitors entering the gates.
“People love the Scarecrow Stroll. It’s a lot of fun, and we have some really unique scarecrows. We have a team of scarecrow volunteers that are putting up 70 or more scarecrows to view. The group has been doing it for 20 years, and they have such creative ideas,” Pruitt explained.
Scarecrows will be arranged in vignettes this year, including a marching band.
Steeped in superstition and mythology, today’s scarecrows are more humorous than ominous. The American tradition began several hundred years ago with early settlers who built human-looking figures topped with pumpkin and gourd heads and dressed in old clothing stuffed with straw. They were erected in fields to protect crops from marauding birds.
Each year, the arboretum’s annual contest scares up competitors who create scarecrows to compete for cash prizes and bragging rights. The contest is continuing this year, Pruitt said. The public can vote on their favorites until Sept. 26. Winners will be announced Sept. 28.
Families also can participate in a scavenger hunt. A list is provided for kids and adults to roam through the gardens and scarecrow display to find spiders – “a new twist on the hunt,” Pruitt noted.
“It will also be a wonderful time to take a walk through the arboretum and enjoy the beautiful fall colors as they appear on the trees. We’re hoping for a great fall display on the trails through the trees,” he said.
An Open Air Market will be open daily during Arboretum hours featuring pumpkins, apples and fresh local honey from local producers, as well as mums and tropical plants from Petersen & Tietz Florist and Greenhouses mum. On Saturdays, Try Pie Bakery will have pies available for purchase.
Arboretum hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through September, and 9 a.m. to dusk daily except Sunday from 11 a.m. to dusk.
In Cedar Falls, a first-ever Scarecrow Stroll is being hosted by Community Main Street. Individuals, families, civic groups and businesses signed up this month to create entries for prizes in a scarecrow contest. Winners will be announced Sept. 25, and entries will be displayed Sept. 25-Oct. 10.
“We’ve had to cancel so many things, and the Scarecrow Stroll was something we could do in a safe, responsible way,” said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director. The 15th annual Artapalooza, a fall festival tradition in the Cedar Valley, was among those events canceled because of the coronavirus. She hopes the free activity will bring visitors to the Downtown District.
“With the Stroll, the public can wander and take a look at the scarecrows without having an event where large groups of people would gather. We should have between 30 to 50 scarecrows displayed through the Parkade, State and Washington Streets and the downtown plaza,” she explained.
It may become an annual event, perhaps woven into other fall events in the future, Bear added.
The Scarecrow Stroll is supported by the following downtown businesses: Vintage Iron, World’s Window, First National Bank and River Place.
