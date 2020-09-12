WATCH NOW: Scarecrow Strolls bring thrills, chills and fun to metro area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If, as the saying goes, “Every scarecrow has a secret ambition to terrorize,” the metro area is in for a real fright. Even a murder of crows will think twice about roosting on these flapping-armed, pumpkin-headed straw people gathering for the harvest season.

At least 70 or more scarecrows will populate paths, patches, beds, borders and forest at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden now through Oct. 31. In downtown Cedar Falls, up to 50 scarecrows will be hobnobbing with shoppers and diners along the Parkade and surrounding streets Sept. 25 to Oct. 10.

Scarecrows are a unifying theme for the annual Fall Harvest Festival at the CV Arboretum, said executive director Rob Pruitt. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the arboretum to cancel their largest fundraiser of the year, but organizers knew displaying scarecrows would keep visitors entering the gates.

“People love the Scarecrow Stroll. It’s a lot of fun, and we have some really unique scarecrows. We have a team of scarecrow volunteers that are putting up 70 or more scarecrows to view. The group has been doing it for 20 years, and they have such creative ideas,” Pruitt explained.

Scarecrows will be arranged in vignettes this year, including a marching band.